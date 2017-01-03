Deputies: Shooting of Brandon High basketball player followed confrontation over drug transaction

BRANDON — The New Year's Day killing of a Brandon High School basketball player followed a confrontation stemming from a drug transaction, the Hills­borough County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

But three days later, specifics surrounding the sudden death of Jayquon Johnson, 17, a popular 6-foot-10, 200-pound 10th-grader, have been left to speculation and rumors spread through neighbors, students and social media.

All the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office will say about the incident is that it happened Sunday afternoon at a home in the 4500 block of Cabbage Palm Drive in the Valrico neighborhood of Oakdale Reserve. Johnson was taken to a nearby hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, the agency reported. The shooter was still at the scene when deputies arrived, as were witnesses.

Sheriff's Office reports and calls for service show Johnson was shot around 1:35 p.m. in a rented home that has been visited by deputies four times in the decade that its current residents have resided there. Other calls included a non-violent domestic dispute in 2014, a report about harassing phone calls in 2015 and an accidental call made from a teen's cellphone last year.

Multiple neighbors on Cabbage Palm Drive say they heard one loud pop on Sunday. Neighbor Daniel Ruiz said the residents of the home keep to themselves. He could not recall any major disturbances or police activity at the house.

Brandon High's varsity men's basketball coach Jamie Turner stood outside the school Tuesday to share memories of Johnson's brief time on the team. A basketball game scheduled for that night against Jefferson High was canceled and counselors were at the school throughout the day to meet with students and staff as they returned from winter break to the news of Johnson's death.

Turner met Johnson the day he registered for classes at Brandon High. The then-245-pound "teddy bear" was interested in playing basketball but didn't have a history with the sport. Through multiple late-night, school holiday and weekend workouts, Turner helped the boy lose more than 40 pounds in a little more than a year and become "an elite athlete, and the biggest cheerleader on our squad," Turner said.

Johnson was in his second year as starting center on Brandon's varsity team and wore No. 23, the same as Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James.

This season Johnson also earned a spot on Team Breakdown, an Amateur Athletic Union team, and was being recruited to play at schools including the University of South Florida, University of Virginia and University of Texas. Johnson recently visited the University of Louisville and told Turner he was going to do whatever it took to go to school there, Turner said.

He registered to take AVID classes, a college-prep and study skills course taught by Turner, and was an exceptional drawer with great penmanship. He would draw pictures of what he wanted for his future, Turner said.

"Nobody has ever improved — in life, academics and his physical presence — nobody has ever improved in that short amount of time like that kid. I've never seen it done," Turner said. "But that was the sacrifice he made to become a committed athlete. He was committed to go to college, to be successful and make that future he would dream about a reality, and I think he was going to get there."

