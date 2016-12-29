State attorney: Deputy acted lawfully in fatal Lealman shooting

LEALMAN — The state attorney has concluded that a fatal shooting involving two Pinellas County sheriff's deputies on Nov. 23 was justified.

Pinellas-Pasco State Attorney Bernie McCabe said Deputy Tyler Green acted lawfully when he shot 43-year-old William Beavers, who was advancing on Green and fellow Deputy Brennen Wede with a knife. McCabe released a statement Thursday detailing the findings of his office's investigation into the incident.

Wede and Green were responding to Beavers' residence in Lealman around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 23 to investigate a domestic disturbance between Beavers and the mother of his two children.

McCabe said Beavers opened his door and advanced toward Wede with the knife. Green shot Beavers after he ignored commands to drop the weapon, the state attorney said.