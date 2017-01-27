Tampa police ID Seminole Heights murder victim as man, 25

The body of a 25-year-old man was found Thursday in an isolated alley between East Mohawk and East Comanche avenues. Tampa police don't know yet when he was killed. [ANASTASIA DAWSON | Times]

TAMPA — Police have identified a man whose body was found Thursday morning in a Seminole Heights alley as 25-year-old Dontae Lampkins.

He died from upper body trauma in a way that led detectives to believe his death was not a random act, police said.

It was unclear when the murder occurred.

Lampkins was wearing a dark blue sweat suit, police said.

Anyone with information may call Tampa police at (813) 231-6130.

A construction worker in the area called 911 sometime before 1 p.m. on Thursday after spotting the body in the alley between E Mohawk and Comanche avenues in the Hampton Terrace neighborhood of Seminole Heights.

The body was at the end nearest to N 9th Street, which empties on to E Hillsborough Avenue close to the scene.

Sara Lentz, who lives nearby, said a construction crew working on her pool Tuesday morning said they heard seven gunshots and someone running down the overgrown alley.

Police officers who knocked on Leslie Taylor's door Thursday asked if she had heard any screams, gunshots or other unusual noises behind her home recently, she said. They told her about the man, and said he could have been killed as early as Monday.

