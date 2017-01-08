Tarpon Springs police investigating suspicious death

TARPON SPRINGS — Officers are investigating what police said is a suspicious death after they found the body of a man in a wooded area early Sunday.

According to Tarpon Springs police, officers responded to a call at about 9:25 a.m. in the 600 block of N Safford Avenue and found a dead man in a homeless camp he shared with two other people. The people he shared the camp with called 911 from a Citgo gas station at 801 N Pinellas Ave. to report the death.

The man has not been identified and the cause of death has not been determined, police said.