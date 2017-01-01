Two men injured by celebratory gunfire in Hillsborough

TAMPA — Two men were injured in separate incidents of New Year's Eve-related celebratory gunfire in east Hillsborough County, authorities said.

Terry Snyder, 55, was riding a bike on Deerfield Street at 9:10 p.m. Saturday when he heard fireworks and felt a sharp pain in his leg. A bullet had struck him, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

A few hours later at 12:09 a.m. Sunday, Jesus Garcia-Renteria, 22, was standing in the front yard of 6010 First St. in Wimauma watching fireworks when a bullet hit him in the arm, the Sheriff's Office said. Witnesses at had no idea where the shot came and they didn't see any weapons.

Both men were transported to Tampa General Hospital, where they were treated and later released. There are no suspects in either incident.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of suspects in these cases. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), or report anonymously online at crimestopperstb.com. Crime Stoppers must be contacted first to be eligible for a cash reward.