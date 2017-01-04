Bishop Gregory L. Parkes to be installed as spiritual leader of Tampa Bay's Catholics

Bishop Gregory L. Parkes, 52, will be installed as the fifth bishop of the Diocese of St. Petersburg at 2 p.m. Wednesday. [DIRK SHADD | Times]

ST. PETERSBURG — Roman Catholics in the Tampa Bay area will get a new shepherd on Wednesday.

Bishop Gregory L. Parkes, 52, is set to be installed as the fifth bishop of the St. Petersburg Diocese during a 2 p.m. service at the Cathedral of St. Jude the Apostle.

Parkes will succeed Bishop Robert Nugent Lynch, 75, who is retiring after almost 21 years as head of the diocese which spans Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties.

LIVE COVERAGE: Watch Bishop Parkes' installation live beginning at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The ceremony will mark Parkes' return to the bay area, where he heeded the call to the priesthood. He was working in the banking industry in Tampa and was a parishioner at Christ the King Catholic Church at the time.

"The thought of being a priest was something that I thought about since I was probably in grade school," Parkes said, "but it was stronger at some times, but not as strong as other times.

"So during high school and college, I didn't think too much about it, but when I graduated and started working, the thought of being a priest came back to me. I would attend daily Mass at Christ the King as often as I was able to and spend time before and after Mass asking God what was his will for my life."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Gregory Parkes, new bishop of Diocese of St. Petersburg, heard call to priesthood at Tampa's Christ the King

The bishop's older brother, Christopher Parkes, 55, said the bishop's business acumen has helped him in his vocation.

"He's a very smart guy and he's good with people," Christopher Parkes said.

The new spiritual leader of Tampa Bay's Catholics has another brother, Stephen Parkes, 51, who is a priest in the Orlando Diocese. Both of the bishop's brothers will attend Wednesday's installation service.

Parkes' appointment to the Diocese of St. Petersburg means he will lead a much larger flock than in the Pensacola-Tallahassee Diocese, where he just left. It is the first place he served as bishop after his appointment in 2012, spans two time zones, but has just 67,316 Catholics. The St. Petersburg Diocese boasts close to 500,000 Catholics.

Wednesday's installation Mass is not open to the public. The service is invitation only because of limited seating, but can be viewed online or on television and heard on the radio.

Contact Waveney Ann Moore at wmoore@tampabay.com or (727) 892-2283. Follow @wmooretimes