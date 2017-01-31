Clear73° FULL FORECASTClear73° FULL FORECAST
Brandon mom launches Contemporary Christian album

  • By Sarah Whitman, Times Columnist

Tuesday, January 31, 2017 5:40pm

Courtesy of Spiegel

Ruth Spiegel will launch her first album Feb. 4 with a concert at the South Brandon Worship Center.

Growing up in Brandon, Ruth Spiegel learned to worship God through music.

She sang in her church choir and in musicals at Brandon High School.

She studied music at Mar Hills University in North Carolina, a Baptist college where she focused on church performance arts.

Today Spiegel, 36, attends South Brandon Worship Center with her husband and their two children, ages seven and three. She performs Sundays with the church band and teaches a children's music class.

On Feb. 4, Spiegel will launch her first album Swept Away, with a concert at 7:30 p.m. at South Brandon, 4929 Bell Shoals Road, Valrico.

Spiegel wrote the music and lyrics for nine of the 10 album tracks.

"The songs are about God's love and why it's all we need, that everything else can fade away and we can immerse ourselves in his love," Spiegel said.

Spiegel began recording the album in May 2016, with the help of Brian Jones, a South Brandon pastor, music producer and front man for the local Christian rock band Emberlasting.

Jones and Spiegel spent months perfecting the album's contemporary Christian sound.

Spiegel's top priority is her work as a mom, so she fit recording into an already busy schedule.

"I wanted to lay a good foundation for my children," Spiegel said. "Being a mom and having a family came first for me, but music was always in my heart. I want my children to see me pursuing the dreams and things God has laid on my heart for me to do."

Spiegel's debut singles include There for Me and Your Love, songs about hope and healing.

"I wrote a lot about personal struggles I've been through and how I found hope," she said. "There was a time in my life when I had experienced miscarriages and I was looking for God's love but not really feeling it. Even in that time, God saw me and carried me through."

Later this month, Spiegel will travel on a mission trip to Haiti, where she will perform her music.

All are welcome to attend Spiegel's release party and concert. The event is free. Swept Away is also available for purchase on itunes and Amazon.com. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/ruthspiegelmusic.

Contact Sarah Whitman at sarahrothwhitman@gmail.com.

