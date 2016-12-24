Carlton: Faith or football? It's a Christmas Eve dilemma for Bucs fans

If your attendance at church tends to be spotty like mine, you should know that preachers have a name for us.

Related News/Archive Live nativity scenes add realism to Christmas in Brandon area



We are CEs when they only get a glimpse of us at Christmas and/or Easter, there at the behest of our families or because we like holiday services. And we are CMEs if we also show up on Mother's Day.

Now, if you also happen to be a Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan — one who bleeds not just red but also pewter and knows that today's game is critical to making the playoffs and dare we even imagine the Super Bowl — well then.

Today, Christmas Eve, could present a particular predicament for you.

It's all about timing. Kick-off in New Orleans against the Saints is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. And since football games typically last at least three hours, this means the matchup coincides with a lot of Christmas Eve church services attended by a lot of we rarely seen CEs.

It's carols and candles versus field goals and fumbles.

Faith or football?

"It's going to happen," Pastor Tom Scott says: Some fans will attend church, others will opt for the Bucs. (Parishioners at his 34th Street Church of God get to duck this dilemma — the church opted to hold its big service on Christmas morning.)

Any pastor could counsel the conflicted that no, Jameis is not the reason for the season. Or at least a pastor with a sense of humor.

Vicki Walker, minister of missions and outreach at Hyde Park United Methodist, says it helps that the Bucs are playing an away game so season ticket holders are not tempted by the alluring proximity of Raymond James Stadium. She sounds like the most practical of clergywomen: While the 5 p.m. service smack in the middle of game time is the church's most popular, people can also opt for the earlier 3 p.m. event ("to pray for the Bucs," she says) or the 11 p.m. ("to celebrate.")

When a similar aligning of the scheduling stars occurred years ago, Walker updated the crowd on the game, something she'll do again today.

"We welcome people at any time they would like to come," she says. "And we recognize they may be glancing at their phones from time to time."

I called Hillsborough County Commissioner Ken Hagan, a huge Bucs fan, but it turns out he got lucky. This year, he's attending midnight Mass with his wife's Catholic family.

But if he had to choose? He hesitates but a second.

"I'd watch the Bucs game," he says. "I would pray about it and ask for forgiveness."

Over at Tampa Bay Presbyterian, Pastor Freddy Fritz sounds sunnily optimistic: "Hopefully the Bucs are absolutely thrashing them by halftime, and people feel they can forgo the second half and go to services."

And at Calvary Chapel St. Petersburg — where they're expecting 4,000-plus for 6 p.m. services in the parking lot — Pastor Dave Dodge is feeling your pain. He's been a Bucs fan since he came to town in 1984 — "through the lean years," as he puts it.

"Emotionally, I can empathize," he says, "but it's still a sin. Just kidding." See, pastors do have a sense of humor.

Okay, but might he surreptitiously check the score even as carols are sung and homilies preached?

"Do I dare answer that?" he muses, then confirms he likely will — proving one can be faithful, a fan and an honest man all.