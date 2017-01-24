For relief ministry, gathering of Christmas gifts is a year-long effort

It may seem odd to be thinking about purchasing items that will not be distributed to children until next Christmas, but that's exactly what some local churches and an international ministry are suggesting.

Spring Hill Baptist Church and First Baptist Church of Brooksville are collection sites for churches in Hernando County that participate in Operation Christmas Child, a ministry of Samaritan's Purse that distributes gifts to needy children around the world, some who have never before received a gift.

According to Dana Williams, a spokesperson for Samaritan's Purse, the international Christian relief ministry has collected and delivered more than 135 million shoeboxes filled with school supplies, hygiene items, toys and notes of encouragement to children in more than 150 countries and territories since 1993.

According to figures provided by the Florida regional director for the ministry, Hillsborough, Pasco and Hernando counties collected 33,308 shoeboxes last November, an increase of about 3,000 from the year before.

Those in charge of the local arm of the ministry believe if people begin collecting items and packing shoeboxes now, that number will continue to grow.

Jeb Berleth heads the ministry for Spring Hill Baptist Church. He and his family first became involved in Operation Christmas Child in 1993, when they lived in New York. When they moved to Florida 10 years ago, he introduced the program to his new church.

"It took off within the church and the Spring Hill Christian Academy," Berleth said.

The church became a relay collection center for the ministry seven years ago, Berleth said. He has about 50 volunteers who help pack the boxes into cartons each November.

"(In 2016), we beat our goal, packing 1,006 boxes," Berleth said. "We collected 2,534 from other area churches and individuals."

First Baptist Church of Brooksville has also been a relay collection center for seven years.

"In 2016, we had a total of over 2,900 shoeboxes that came in (from area churches)," said Phyllis Pail, who serves as coordinator for her church. "We had a community-wide packing party, which packed over 800 boxes."

Tim Fogarty has been packing two shoeboxes each year for the past 12 years through his church, Northcliffe Baptist.

"I support Samaritan's Purse financially and as a volunteer," said Fogarty, who just returned from assisting Samaritan Purse's disaster relief efforts in flood-ravaged Baton Rogue, La. "They are very committed to helping people at no charge."

Businesses and community organizations also participate, as do the Hernando County Sheriff's Office and the State Attorney's Office.

Those interested in packing a box may use a regular shoebox or one provided by the ministry, but if a plastic shoebox is used, a child can then use it to gather water or food.

"They are more useful than cardboard boxes," Berleth said.

At the ministry's online site — samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child — there is a list of packing ideas broken down month by month.

"Some find great sales throughout the year and have a strategic plan for meeting their shoebox goals," said Williams.

Packers may also purchase a shipping label for their box and receive an email telling them where their shoebox was delivered. They can include a note with their return address in the box in hopes of receiving a note back from the child that receives their box.

For those who prefer, a shoebox can be packed anytime throughout the year for $25 online at the ministry's site. Donors choose whether the gift will go to a boy or girl and select an age group. Then they choose which items they want to include in their box. They may also purchase a gift card for someone else to build the shoebox.

The collection week for donors to turn in their shoeboxes is always the third week of November. For 2017, that will be Nov. 13 to 20.

"It is a joy to take part in this wonderful ministry," Pail said, "and to see all the boxes and know that God is blessing both the one that made the box and the one that will receive the box."