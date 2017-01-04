From Air Force to prayer force, he guides Radiant expansion

When Ryan Jennings joined South Tampa's Radiant Church in spring 2014, he asked founder Aaron Burke for an opportunity to do more than attend Sunday services.

Jennings wanted to help Radiant, which opened at Britton 8 theaters in 2013, reach others for Christ.

As an active-duty Air Force member stationed at MacDill, he gave as much time to Radiant as possible, serving outreach ministries and eventually taking on the role of associate pastor.

In September 2016, Jennings, 32, left the military to lead Radiant's second campus, opening Jan. 15 at Blake High School.

I spoke to him about the new venture, family life and what it means to take a leap of faith.

Growing up, did you imagine one day leading a church?

I always knew I wanted to pursue ministry. My great grandfather was the pastor of a church. My grandma runs a children's ministry. I always attended church. It was about six years ago I really felt a strong pulling to go after my dreams to work in ministry. I used my military benefits to pay for my education and graduated with a degree in religion from Liberty University. I didn't know what I would be called to or where it would be but I knew when the time was right it would come about.

What inspired you to join the Air Force? Did you enjoy the experience?

After graduating high school in Ft. Myers, I considered going to school for youth ministry. I just didn't feel like college was right for me at the time. My dad is an Army vet and he suggested I check out the Air Force. I liked the idea of the educational benefits, the job experience and the travel. It was an interesting experience. I went into it as an aircraft mechanic, which didn't necessarily suit me, but I think it was a good thing. It helped me grow up really fast. I was eighteen, getting up, going to work and paying my bills. I had to mature. I gained leadership skills and confidence. It instilled a lot of things in me I use in ministry, determination and the ability to motivate others.

How did you meet your wife Stephanie?

We got married really young. I was 20 and she was 18. We met after I graduated high school through mutual friends. We married in January 2004. We have two biological children. Our daughter is seven and our son is 9. We also have two kids we adopted from the Hillsborough County foster care system, Alex, who just turned 21 and Zoe, who is 16 and just had a baby of her own. So technically, we are grandparents.

Why did you decide to adopt?

We always talked about it. When we lived in Michigan, we took a seminar that debunked a lot of adoption myths, like that it is very expensive. If you go through a foster care system the state actually pays for everything. We learned children eight and older are considered high needs, because when people adopt they mostly want to adopt little kids. A lot of teens age out of the system, so when we came to Tampa and took the steps to adopt, we said we definitely wanted a child older than eight. Both times, the first teens they matched us with, when we met it went extremely well. When Alex came to us he was 16 and when we met Zoe, she was 7 months pregnant.

You opened your home. Why do you think it's important for churches to open their doors and not judge?

When we met our son Alex, he was covered in tattoos and piercings. He said he had felt judged at other churches for the way he looked. And a teen mother could easily be judged. God doesn't want us to judge people for the way they appear. Our church is open to anyone and everyone.

What was it about Radiant made it the church for you?

In three years the church has grown to have over 1,200 people in attendance and four Sunday services, so there's definitely something happening there. It is such a life-giving church. You leave on Sundays wanting more. When Pastor Burke came to me and said he wanted to start another campus, that he'd prayed about it and wanted me to lead it, I felt that too. I applied for early leave and it was approved, which clearly showed to me it was a God thing.

Why did Radiant choose Blake High School?

We wanted it to be in downtown Tampa. Blake is uniquely located. To the northwest, you have Tampa Heights, which needs a thriving church in the area and to the southeast, there are these high rises downtown. There is an opportunity to reach very different demographics, people of a variety of ages, races and economic levels. And Blake is a performing arts school, so the auditorium is built to do what we need it do it, acoustically and size wise. It is a 600 seat auditorium.

What is your role as a campus pastor?

To oversee the campus. We have our own worship band and team. Everything will be live except the pastor's teaching, which we will show on a video screen. Some people ask about it being shown on a screen, but I say if you can be moved by a movie you watch in your home, you can certainly be moved by God watching a message on a screen in an auditorium.

Contact Sarah Whitman at sarahrothwhitman@gmail.com.