Hernando Religion Calendar for Feb. 10

Spring Hill

The Spring Hill Seventh-day Adventist Church women's ministry will present Guess Who's Coming to Dinner, a play featuring women from the Bible, at 3 p.m. Feb. 18 at 2300 Osowaw Blvd. Admittance is free.

St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, 5030 Mariner Blvd., is offering the DivorceCare support group at 7 p.m. Thursdays in Room 3 of the Cabrini Center. The program is designed to help those who are experiencing the pain of separation or divorce. All denominations are welcome; there is no cost. Call (352) 686-9954, ext. 409.

Weeki Wachee

Unitarian Universalist Church in the Pines, which meets at the Heather Community Center, 9100 Nakoma Way, is asking people to set aside unwanted books for its book drive, which runs through March 31. The books will be given to People Helping People to distribute to under-employed and homeless people in Hernando County. Particularly helpful to those taking PHP job-training classes would be practical reference books, books on computer skills, cookbooks and textbooks in math and English. Donations are tax deductible. Call (352) 600-9555 to schedule a pickup.

Information for the Religion Calendar and Briefs must be in writing and may be emailed to Gail Hollenbeck at hernandoreligion@hotmail.com or mailed to Hernando Times, Religion Calendar and Briefs, 13045 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville, FL 34613. The deadline is two weeks before the event or reservation deadline. Include the time, date, exact street address, cost, contact person (first and last names) and phone number.