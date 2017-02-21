Hernando Religion Calendar for Feb. 24

Spring Hill

New Beginnings Life Center, 3350 Commercial Way, will host saxophonist and recording artist Duke Guillaume for praise and worship at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 26. Guillaume has performed with the Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir, Shirley Caesar, Richard Smallwood, the Clark Sisters and Tye Tribbett.

Temple Beth David, 13158 Antelope St., is offering Yad Connection, a program designed to provide a full synagogue experience for those who cannot physically come to the synagogue. Also, Purim will be celebrated beginning at 10:30 a.m. March 12. Activities will include a Megillah reading, groggers, adult and children's costume contest with prizes for the most original costume, live music and a light lunch. There is no charge, but reservations must be made by March 6. Call (352) 686-7034 or (352) 684-2682 or send email to Arlene Roth at arnarl@aol.com.

Weeki Wachee

Unitarian Universalist Church in the Pines, which meets at the Heather Community Center, 9100 Nakoma Way, is asking people to donate unwanted books through March 31. The books will be given to People Helping People to distribute to under-employed and homeless people in Hernando County. Donations are tax deductible. Call (352) 600-9555 to schedule a pickup.

