Hernando Religion Calendar for Jan. 20

Brooksville

Grace World Outreach Church, 20366 Cortez Blvd., will host two fundraising events to benefit a missions trip to Africa by church members. The Improve Comedy Dinner Theater will be at 6 p.m. Jan. 20 and costs $10 at the door. A luncheon featuring information about the African mission will be at noon Jan. 21; the cost is $15. Register online at graceworldag.org/events. Call (352) 796-3685.

Spring Hill

Community Bible Church, 13241 Spring Hill Drive, will present pianist and recording artist G. Richard Deal in a sacred music concert at 6 p.m. Jan. 22. Deal has played more than 2,500 sacred and classical concerts in Europe, Asia and North and South America and has performed with symphony orchestras, including an appearance at Chicago's historic Orchestra Hall. He is a faculty member of the sacred music department of Moody Bible Institute. His latest CD release is Majestic Piano Praise. Admission is free; an offering will be collected. Call (352) 686-6020.

Temple Beth David, 13158 Antelope St., will have a fundraising rummage sale from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Jan. 29. Items may be donated at the temple between 12:30 and 4 p.m. Jan. 28 or by calling (352) 345-8315. Items not sold will be given to St. Vincent de Paul.

Mariner United Methodist Church, 7079 Mariner Blvd., will have a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 27 and 28. Items for sale will include household goods, crafts, electronics, small appliances, boutique items, books, pictures, linens, pictures, toys, games, furniture, organs, tools, dishes, yard items, sporting goods and clothing. Food, drinks and baked goods will be available for purchase.

St. Theresa Catholic Church, 1107 Commercial Way, had a special procession and Mass on Jan. 7 to welcome a missionary image of Our Lady of Guadalupe, an exact replica of the 485 year-old religious icon maintained in Mexico City. The image will be based at the church through January, with plans for a farewell ceremony after the 8 a.m. Mass on Jan. 30. For information, call (352) 596-8940.

Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 6193 Spring Hill Drive, will host a prayer service at 7 p.m. Jan. 24 in recognition of the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, recognized by several area churches. The theme is "Reconciliation: The Love of Christ Compels Us," based on verses in the Bible in 2 Corinthians 5. The materials, developed by the Council of Churches in Germany, emphasize the worldwide Christian church while also commemorating the Lutheran Reformation.

