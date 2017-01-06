Tarpon Springs High senior makes most of last chance at cross

TARPON SPRINGS — The third time was the charm Friday when 18-year-old Joseph Cooley jumped into Spring Bayou and resurfaced gripping a white cross.

It was his final time diving alongside other boys, ages 16 to 18, as part of the 111th annual Epiphany celebration, a Greek Orthodox Christian ceremony celebrating the baptism of Jesus Christ by John the Baptist in the Jordan River.

It is often called the largest of its kind in the Western Hemisphere and brings thousands of people, both locally and internationally, to the city every year on Jan. 6.

According to tradition, Cooley, a senior at Tarpon Springs High School, will receive a year of blessings from God for retrieving the cross, thrown into the water by Elder Archbishop Demetrios, primate of the Greek Orthodox Church of America.

"This doesn't feel real at all," Cooley said to a group of reporters as the other divers carried him past cheering crowds along Tarpon Avenue from the bayou back to the cathedral. "It is just a blessing — a big blessing."

The day began at 8 a.m. with a roughly four-hour mass at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral before a procession of clergy, divers and believers made way to the bayou, where thousands lined the banks.

Epiphany officials say about 23,000 people were in attendance, including about 40 children from St. Haralambos Hellenic Greek Orthodox Church in Canton, Ohio.

Assistant Director Joanna Volas said the church worked to bring the dancers so they could experience a true Epiphany celebration. At home, the day is usually spent at a mass service, Volas said, but there is nothing comparable to what happens in Tarpon.

"It's very important in our religion for kids to experience this," she said. "We wanted to bring them to witness such a high holiday."

Once the procession reached the bayou, 48 divers lined the concrete steps to pray over the water, registered at just below 73 degrees, about 10 degrees warmer than last year, and at low tide.

Each boy prepared for the dive in his own way — prayer, a good night's sleep, a healthy breakfast — and many sought advice from Anderson Combs, who retrieved the coveted cross last year.

"I told them whether they retrieve the cross or not, to be honored to even be a part of the ceremony," said Combs, 18. "As divers they are representing the church and will be the church one day, so it is important to be as respectful of the ceremony as possible."

Once given the go-ahead, the boys rushed for the water, jumped in and swam out to dinghies forming a semicircle in the center of the bayou. After prayer and the releasing of a white dove, which represents the Holy Spirit of the Holy Trinity of God, the archbishop tossed the cross and the teens plunged into the water.

It took only seconds for Cooley to come up with it in his hands, beaming. Crowds of people surrounding him and the bayou erupted in cheers.

"Joseph, Joseph, Joseph," onlookers chanted as Cooley was helped up to a platform to greet clergymen. Cooley shook with emotion, kissing the cross. Soon, the chants turned into "axios," a Greek word meaning "worthy."

Michael Kouskoutis has been chairman of the Epiphany divers for nearly 30 years, but he says he's never seen a response like that he saw for Cooley.

"The emotions and the way people embraced him … I've been doing this for a long time and I haven't seen that. He is a truly well-liked kid," Kouskoutis said. "Today, there was a heightened sense of community and fellowship in Tarpon Springs."

