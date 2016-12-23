Live nativity scenes add realism to Christmas in Brandon area

BRANDON — The rush of cars whizzing through the intersection of Lumsden Avenue and Bryan Road filled the night air Thursday.

A schnauzer's light barking added to the mix of sounds as many of Brandon's residents rushed to finish their last-minute holiday shopping or headed out to dinner. Slowly, folks gathered on the northwest corner and took their place in steel folding chairs.

But when Whitney Houston singing Do You Hear What I Hear blared from the speaker outside Brandon Christian Church, the rhythm of the traffic gave way to a Christmas spirit. A simple, wood-frame manger strewn with hay and adorned with an eastern star turned into a time machine, transporting church members and visitors back to the humble story from more than 2,000 years ago.

Atticus Failes, 9, and Jena Baderas, 6, stepped forward to portray Joseph and Mary — and another live nativity scene emerged for the Christmas season.

During December, throughout the Brandon area, churches stage recreations of Jesus' birth. Brandon Christian Church teamed with nearby Centro Cristiano Faro de Esperanza for its live nativity scene, using kids to portray shepherds and wise men and featuring a trio that performed a bilingual version of O Holy Night.

"We have been doing this for over 30 years," said Betty Cabrera, head deacon at Brandon Christian. "It is a way for us to give back to the community. We are happy to share the message of Jesus and the meaning of Christmas even if people end up at another church."

In Plant City, the annual Christmas Lane holiday festival featured a live nativity scene on four consecutive Tuesdays leading up to Christmas. A different area church took turns staging the scenes at the Florida Strawberry Festival grounds.

Kings Avenue Baptist Church traditionally stages its Walk Through Bethlehem on the second weekend in December. In recent years, an average of 6,000 visitors have come to witness an elaborate collection of scenes representing the Biblical city. This year, more than 300 church members participated.

"The whole thing started quite small, driven by a simple desire to offer a tangible telling of the story of the birth of Jesus," said Jake Johnson, Kings Avenue Baptist Church worship arts director. "In fact, in its first years the whole attraction would fit inside our building, but it had an immediate impact on the community and gained a momentum of its own until we eventually had to put it out on the church grounds.

"Today, some of our members have held WTB as a family tradition for all 30 years of its existence."

In Tampa, Mary Help of Christians combines mannequins with live animals to showcase its Christmas spirit after Sunday masses at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., including Christmas Day. An added bonus: Children get to take pony rides and feed the animals.

"The live animals in our Nativity manger scene create a wonderful sense of fellowship and peacefulness," said Father Steve Ryan, Mary Help of Christians pastor. "They help everyone to focus on the real reason of the season which is the birth of our Lord.

"Students from our new high school Cristo Rey Tampa help feed the animals and clean up after them. This is our first year and we are thrilled to have 86 freshmen from underserved families in the Tampa area."

The live nativity scenes clearly create a fun activity for church members, but they also serve as a call to Christianity.

"Over the years we have converted many people who have joined and are active members of our church community," said Cabrera, the deacon at Brandon Christian.

At Kings Avenue Baptist, Johnson said Walk Through Bethlehem has brought a number of people "back into His fold." He likened the call to faith to a farmer planting seeds.

"It's important to remember that God's movement in a person's life is often not immediately manifested," Johnson said. "We sometimes never know how a person was affected when they come through or how long it might be before the seeds of a faith will blossom."

Ernest Hooper can be reached at ehooper@tampabay.com. Follow him @hoop4you. Karla Gibson can be reached at hillsnews@tampabay.com.