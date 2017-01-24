Clear63° FULL FORECASTClear63° FULL FORECAST
Local Bahai event to promote concept of world peace

  • By Sarah Whitman, Times Columnist

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 3:36pm

Pauline Vaas will speak at a Bahai event on Saturday.

The Bahai faith offers the promise of world peace.

The human race can achieve this through unifying efforts including the reconciliation of world religions, equality for men and women, the end of poverty and the eradication of extreme wealth, Bahai's say.

The Bahais of Tampa will host a Meeting of the Minds, focused on this concept, at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday (Jan. 28).

Dr. Pauline Vaas, who celebrates her 19th anniversary within the faith this year, will speak at the event. I spoke to Vaas, 58, a Seffner resident, about foreseeing peace in chaotic times.

Looking at the world today, it seems difficult to imagine unity on earth, how do you do it?

Look at the progress that has been made in the last 100 years, starting with the first World War when many dictators were disposed and democracies were started. And after the second World War, the nation building that was established. Look at the advances in science and technology, how it now allows such communication worldwide, how people are speaking heart to heart about these issues.

Look how we've made progress to wipe out racism and establish equality between men and women. The Bahai prophet said things will get bad and there will be great suffering that will lead to people realizing they have to make a change. The question is how much suffering will people endure before they realize they have to make a change.

You speak about democracy. Within a democracy there are so many differing opinions. How can world peace come about with so many conflicting ideas?

By people learning about the principles that will lead to spiritual renewal. People must turn to the words of God rather than their own opinions. That is how we will achieve world unification. The main thing we must learn is that the human race is one.

How has the Bahai faith impacted your life?

Joining the Bahai was a life changing experience for me. It has given me hope where I only had despair before. It has given me confidence.

The Meeting of the Minds will take place at Bahai Faith Worship and Community Center, 3112 Nundy Road, Tampa. Dinner begins at 6:30 p.m., followed by Vaas's presentation at 7:30 p.m. The free event will conclude with a concert at 9 p.m. For more information, call (813) 963-0080.

Contact Sarah Whitman at sarahrothwhitman@gmail.com.

Unitarian Universalist Church of Tampa, 11400 Morris Bridge Road, Tampa, will present Atwater-Donnely in concert at 3 p.m. Sunday Jan. 29. Cost is $10 in advance or $15 at the door. For more information, visit uutampa.org/concerts.

United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, 1210 Del Webb Blvd., the church's Health Ministry Team will present a program on options for hearing loss at 10 a.m. Feb. 9. To reserve a seat for this free event, contact the church at (813) 634-2539.

New Tampa Women's Connection will meet for prayer from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Feb. 14 at Bob Evans, 16314 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. The group will host its February luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 21 at Tampa Palms Golf and Country Club, 5811 Tampa Palms Blvd. Cia McCoy and Nancy Unsworth will share their story of a wacky friendship and dramatic makeover. Cost to attend is $20. To reserve your seat by Feb. 16, call (813) 972-0637 or email msj@yahoo.com. Space is limited.

