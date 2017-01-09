Monologue at Saint Leo will pay tribute to Martin Luther King Jr.

T. Leon Williams, a North Carolina minister, will present "The View from the Mountaintop: What Would Dr. King Say Today?" at 5 p.m. Jan. 16 at the Saint Leo University Student Community Center. [Courtesy of T. Leon Williams]

To mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Saint Leo University will present T. Leon Williams, a North Carolina minister who performs monologues in the voice of the late civil rights leader.

Williams, 46, will share "The View from the Mountaintop: What Would Dr. King Say Today?" at 5 p.m. Jan. 16 at the Saint Leo Student Community Center.

In addition, a children's fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 16 on the green at the student center. Children can learn about Martin Luther King Jr. by participating in crafts, games and other activities. The event will include inflatables and free food.

Both events are free and open to the public.

I spoke to Williams about his monologue, which will address how Martin Luther King Jr.'s historic teachings apply to race relations in 2017.

Here are a few talking points from our conversation:

"I speak from the perspective of Dr. King as if he were looking down on America today. What would Dr. King think about our race relations, about our problem-solving skills, our politics and government? I think he would be very critical at this given time."

On King's ideals: "We need to rethink nonviolence. Did it make us passive? Diversity, did this idea make us healthier or make us suppress how we really feel?

"America doesn't love America. I think we are doing more harm to ourselves than any threat that comes across the waters.

"For too long we have asked the oppressed to forgive the oppressor. I need the oppressor to forgive themselves. Look inward to the hate, into the bias. Many people say, 'I'm sorry.' Why are you sorry?

Since the civil rights movement, "The oppressor has remained in control, remained in power, remained in privilege, and as a result we have a very angry society. The oppressed are tired of asking those in power to 'love me.' So they've just given up on the notion.

"There has to be truth for there to be reconciliation, and that's the hard part. Nobody wants to talk about the truth. The truth is there is a lot of hate in this country. Where is the love in this country? That is what we are fighting for now.

"Sometimes I think it seems like God has disappeared, but at the same time I know he is in control. We have to believe God is in control.

"God has to bring the faith community to its knees in prayers. The faith community has to come together. We have to trust in him and forgive like never before."

Saint Leo University is at 33701 State Road 52. For information about this and other events, visit stleo.edu.

