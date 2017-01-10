weather unavailableweather unavailable
Pregnancy center to host Sanctity of Human Life service

  • By Gail Hollenbeck, Times Correspondent

Tuesday, January 10, 2017 11:00am

Cheryl Bennett is executive director of A New Generation Pregnancy and Relationship Resource Center in Spring Hill. [Courtesy of Cheryl Bennett]

SPRING HILL — A New Generation Pregnancy and Relationship Resource Center will host a service honoring life at Northcliffe Baptist Church on Jan. 22. The event is part of the national celebration of Sanctity of Human Life Week, which begins Jan. 15.

"Former President Ronald Reagan started it on the 11th anniversary of Roe vs. Wade (the landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion 44 years ago) and wrote a proclamation about the sanctity of life," said Cheryl Bennett, executive director of the host organization.

"What many people don't know is that Norma McCorvey, who was 'Jane Roe,' is now a supporter of life," Bennett said, referring to the plaintiff in the famous case who became a vocal pro-life advocate in 1995.

In cooperation with the local event, Hernando County Commissioner John Allocco read a resolution at Tuesday's commission meeting acknowledging the ministry of A New Generation and proclaiming National Sanctity of Human Life Week in Hernando.

Bennett said the event Jan. 22 will celebrate all human life.

"In my own family, within a year we've lost my husband's father and his stepdad. We want to celebrate the importance of life and reflect on its loss, but we also want to offer healing to people touched by abortion or the loss of a loved one to natural death," she said, "because for us, life is from conception to natural death. God is ultimately in charge of all of that, not us. So we want to honor being created in the image of God."

The theme for the service is "Jesus Loves the Little Children."

Several local pastors will pray or give readings, including Hal Hester of Vineyard Christian Church, John Hensel of First Assembly of God, Greg Gunn of Providence Church, Carl Brown of Community Bible Church, David Brockoff of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church and Scott Harris of First Baptist of Brooksville. Northcliffe's senior pastor, Jerry Waugh, will give a short message.

"This year, we're going to be sharing a little bit about our Surrendering the Secret program for women who have had an abortion and are secretly battling with the decision," Bennett said, noting that current statistics estimate that more than 56 million abortions have occurred since they were legalized.

The service will conclude with the lighting of candles in memory of lives lost. Conversation and refreshments will follow in the fellowship hall.

Bennett said the ministry of A New Generation is supportive of women.

"Women are respected regardless of what decision they make about their unborn child," she said. "We firmly believe that she has the right to know the truth of everything that will happen to her physically, mentally, emotionally, socially, spiritually before she makes that decision. So we give her that information, and we do an ultrasound to equip her to make a decision that she can live with long term."

By the time she leaves the ministry's center, a woman knows that she is loved, Bennett said.

The ministry has a new tag line, she said.

"We provide encouragement, coaching and support for life unscripted," Bennett said. "That's really what we want to do — provide support for life unscripted."

A service organized by A New Generation to celebrate life will be at 6 p.m. Jan 22 at Northcliffe Baptist Church, 10015 Northcliffe Blvd., Spring Hill. Call (352) 544-0911 or visit angforlife.org for information about services offered by the ministry. The resource center is at 7084 Mariner Blvd., Spring Hill. A satellite location is at 300 E Fort Dade Ave., Brooksville.

