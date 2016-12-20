Religion Calendar for Dec. 23

Brooksville

Allen Temple AME Church, 824 Leonard St., will celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ at 11 a.m. Dec. 25. The speaker will be Mashell D. Cox of Dallas, a Brooksville native.

Brooksville Church of the Nazarene, 19384 Ingram St., will have a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 6 p.m. Dec. 24.

Jericho Road Ministries will host its 19th annual Christmas Eve Luncheon for those needing fellowship for the holiday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 24 at First United Methodist Church, 109 S Broad St. Guests may eat in or carry out or have a meal delivered by calling (352) 799-2912, ext. 110. Call for a list of items needed for the anticipated 600 meals that will be served as well as gifts for the children. Also, visit the main office at 1163 Howell Ave. to pick up a client Christmas wish list for women and men in the shelters enrolled in the ministry's New Life Program.

Ridge Manor

Ridge Manor Community United Methodist Church, 34350 Cortez Blvd., will have an outdoor candlelight Christmas Eve display, "New Star," at 7 p.m. Dec. 24. There will be a musical presentation of the Christmas story by the Lifekidz. Bring lawn chairs and blankets to sit outside.

Spring Hill

Temple Beth David, 13158 Antelope St., will celebrate Hanukkah with a Night of 100 Menorahs at 5 p.m. Dec. 24. Call (352) 686-7034 or visit tbdfl.org for information and pricing.

Chabad of Spring Hill will host a Hanukkah menorah lighting from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 28 at Spring Hill Professional Center, 224-236 Mariner Blvd. There will be holiday arts and crafts, latkes, doughnuts, a menorah raffle and a magic presentation by Van Valin. Those planning to attend should reply to (352) 600-2779 or visit chabadspringhill.com.

