Religion Calendar for Feb. 3

Brooksville

First Fridays, a free Gospel music event held every month at the Brooksville Common, 109 S Broad St., will present an Old Time Gospel Concert at 6 p.m. Feb. 3 in memory of the Rev. Irene Wells, pastor of New Jerusalem Church of God Twin Lake, who died Jan. 21. Bring chairs for the outdoor event. Call (352) 263-5766.

Ridge Manor

First Lutheran Church, 30419 Park Ridge Drive, Ridge Manor West, will have its annual Rummage and Bake Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 4. Proceeds will be used to assist homeless and needy people in Ridge Manor and surrounding communities. Call (352) 279-0991.

Spring Hill

The Baha'is of Hernando County will host a free concert, "Songs for Peace," at 7 p.m. Feb. 8 at Spring Hill United Church of Christ, 4244 Mariner Blvd. Transportation is available, and refreshments will be served. Call (352) 666-7280.

St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, 5030 Mariner Blvd., will offer a DivorceCare support group for 13 weeks at 7 p.m. Thursdays, beginning Feb. 9, in Room 3 of the Cabrini Center. The program is designed to help those who are experiencing the pain of separation or divorce. All denominations are welcome; there is no cost. Call (352) 686-9954, ext. 409.

Weeki Wachee

Unitarian Universalist Church in the Pines, which meets at the Heather Community Center, 9100 Nakoma Way, is asking people to set aside unwanted books for its book drive, which runs through March 31. The books will be given to People Helping People to distribute to under-employed and homeless people in Hernando County. Particularly helpful to those taking PHP job-training classes would be practical reference books and textbooks in math and English. Donations are tax deductible. Call (352) 600-9555 to schedule a pickup.

