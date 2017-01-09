Religion Calendar for Jan. 13

Brooksville

Grace World Outreach Church, 20366 Cortez Blvd., will host two fundraiser events to benefit a missions trip to Africa by church members. The Improve Comedy Dinner Theater will be at 6 p.m. Jan. 20 and costs $10 at the door. A luncheon featuring information about the African mission will be at noon Jan. 21; the cost is $15. Register online at graceworldag.org/events. Call (352) 796-3685.

Spring Hill

St. Theresa Catholic Church, 1107 Commercial Way, had a special procession and Mass on Jan. 7 to welcome a missionary image of Our Lady of Guadalupe, an exact replica of the 485-year-old religious icon maintained in Mexico City. The image will be based at the church throughout January, with plans to take it to Notre Dame Catholic School and Bishop McLaughlin Catholic High School as well as other churches and various sites in the area. It will also be taken by its local guardian, Judith Hutchinson, to join those ministering at an abortion center in Clearwater on Jan. 17 in recognition of Sanctity of Human Life Week. A farewell ceremony take place Jan. 30 after the 8 a.m. Mass. For information call (352) 596-8940.

Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 6193 Spring Hill Drive, will host a prayer service at 7 p.m. Jan. 24 in recognition of the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, recognized by several area churches. The theme is "Reconciliation: The Love of Christ Compels Us," based on verses in the Bible in 2 Corinthians 5.

Weeki Wachee

Unitarian Universalist Church in the Pines, which meets at the Heather Community Center, 9100 Nakoma Way, is asking people to set aside unwanted books for its book drive, which runs through March 31. The books will be given to People Helping People to distribute to under-employed and homeless people in Hernando County. Particularly helpful to those taking PHP job-training classes would be practical reference books. Donations are tax deductible. Call (352) 600-9555 to schedule a pickup.

