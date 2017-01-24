Religion Calendar for Jan. 27

Spring Hill

Northcliffe Baptist Church, 10515 Northcliffe Blvd., will host a free comedy event, Laugh All Night, featuring comedian David Dean and George W. Bush impersonator John Morgan from America's Got Talent, at 7 p.m. Jan. 27. An offering will be collected to benefit New Missions. Call (352) 683-5882.

Temple Beth David, 13158 Antelope St., will have a fundraising rummage sale from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Jan. 29. People may donate items at the temple between 12:30 and 4 p.m. Jan. 28 or call (352) 345-8315. Items not sold will be given to St. Vincent de Paul.

Mariner United Methodist Church, 7079 Mariner Blvd., will have a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 27 and 28. Items for sale will include household goods, crafts, electronics, small appliances, boutique items, books, pictures, linens, pictures, toys, games, furniture, organs, tools, dishes, yard items, sports equipment and clothing. Food, drinks and baked goods will be available for purchase.

St. Theresa Catholic Church, 1107 Commercial Way, will have a farewell ceremony for the missionary image of Our Lady of Guadalupe that has resided at the church during January on Jan. 30 after the 8 a.m. Mass. For information call (352) 596-8940.

Weeki Wachee

Unitarian Universalist Church in the Pines, which meets at the Heather Community Center, 9100 Nakoma Way, is asking people to set aside unwanted books for its book drive, which runs through March 31. The books will be given to People Helping People to distribute to under-employed and homeless people in Hernando County. Particularly helpful to those taking PHP job-training classes would be practical reference books such as how to compose a business letter, books on computer skills, cookbooks and textbooks in math and English. Donations are tax deductible. Call (352) 600-9555 to schedule a pickup.

Information for the Religion Calendar and Briefs must be in writing and may be emailed to Gail Hollenbeck at hernandoreligion@hotmail.com or mailed to Hernando Times, Religion Calendar and Briefs, 13045 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville, FL 34613. Questions may be left on voice mail at (352) 754-6112. The deadline is two weeks before the event or reservation deadline. Include the time, date, exact street address, cost, contact person (first and last names) and phone number.