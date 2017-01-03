Religion Calendar for Jan. 6

Brooksville

Grace World Outreach Church, 20366 Cortez Blvd., will host two fundraising events to benefit a missions trip to Africa by church members. The Improve Comedy Dinner Theater will be at 6 p.m. Jan. 20 and costs $10 at the door. A luncheon featuring information about the African mission will be at noon Jan. 21; the cost is $15. Register online at graceworldag.org/events. Call (352) 796-3685.

Jericho Road Ministries is in need of volunteers for the ministry's thrift stores, shelters and food bank. Applications may be filled out between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays at the stewardship office, 1163 Howell Ave. Call (352) 799-2912, ext. 101, with questions.

Brooksville Seventh-day Adventist Church, 991 W Jefferson St., will join with Florida Hospital Zephyrhills in presenting its first Vegetarian TasteFest at 1 p.m. Jan. 15 at the church. Those attending will be able to taste vegetarian food and receive a recipe booklet that includes all of the food items sampled. The event will be followed by a seminar by a registered dietician and certified diabetes educator on the benefits of a plant-based diet. The cost is $6 per person; reservations are required by Jan. 9 due to limited seating. Contact Josie Brown at (352) 796-2539.

Spring Hill

Fellowship Community Church, 11250 Spring Hill Drive, has a new Web page at fellowshipspringhill.org . Call (352) 686-4612.

Weeki Wachee

Unitarian Universalist Church in the Pines, which meets at the Heather Community Center, 9100 Nakoma Way, is asking people to set aside unwanted books for its book drive, which runs through March 31. The books will be given to People Helping People to distribute to under-employed and homeless people in Hernando County. Particularly helpful to those taking PHP job-training classes would be practical reference books. Donations are tax deductible. Call (352) 600-9555 to schedule a pick-up.

