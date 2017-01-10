weather unavailableweather unavailable
Speaker offers ideas about Dr. King's vision of today's society

  By Sarah Whitman, Times Columnist

Tuesday, January 10, 2017 2:46pm

T. Leon Williams will speak at St. Leo University on Jan. 16, 2017, delivering a monologue in the voice of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., as he looks down on the world today.

To honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day, St. Leo University will present Dr. T. Leon Williams, a North Carolina minister who performs monologues in the voice of the late civil rights leader.

Williams, 46, will share the View from the Mountaintop: What Would Dr. King Say Today? at 5 p.m. Jan. 16 at the St. Leo Student Community Center.

In addition, a children's fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 16 on the Student Activities Green. Children can learn about Martin Luther King Jr. by participating in crafts, games and other activities. The event will include inflatables and free food.

Both events are free and open to the public.

I spoke to Williams about his monologue, which imagines how King might apply his historic teachings to race relations in 2017.

Here are a few talking points from our conversation.

On the performance: "I speak from the perspective of Dr. King as if he were looking down on America today. What would Dr. King think about our race relations, about our problem solving skills, our politics and government? I think he would be very critical at this given time."

On King's ideals: "We need to rethink nonviolence. Did it make us passive? Diversity, did this idea make us healthier or make us suppress how we really feel?"

On division in the United States: "America doesn't love America. I think we are doing more harm to ourselves than any threat that comes across the waters."

On racism: "For too long we have asked the oppressed to forgive the oppressor. I need the oppressor to forgive themselves. Look inward to the hate, into the bias. Many people say I'm sorry. Why are you sorry?"

On progress: "The oppressor has remained in control, remained in power, remained in privilege and as a result, we have a very angry society. The oppressed are tired of asking those in power to 'love me.' So they've just given up on the notion."

On healing: "There has to be truth for there to be reconciliation and that's the hard part. Nobody wants to talk about the truth. The truth is there is a lot of hate in this country. Where is the love in this country? That is what we are fighting for now."

On faith: "Sometimes I think it seems like God has disappeared but at the same time I know he is in control. We have to believe God is in control."

"God has to bring the faith community to its knees in prayers. The faith community has to come together. We have to trust in him and forgive like never before."

St. Leo University is located at 33701 SR 52. For more information on this and other events, visit stleo.edu.

Contat Sarah Whitman at sarahrothwhitman@gmail.com.

First Baptist Church of Brandon, 216 N Parsons Ave., will host Abide, a women's conference featuring author and missionary Ruth Ripken, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 21. Tickets are $35. The event will include a question and answer session with Ripken, and a showing of the movie the Insanity of God, based on Ripken and her husband Nik's book. For more information, visit fbcbrandon.org/abide.

Unitarian Universalist Church of Tampa, 11400 Morris Bridge Road, will present the 2 p.m. Band and Bonnie Whitehurst in concert at 3 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 15). A love offering is appreciated. For more information, visit uutampa.org.

Northgate Baptist Church, 1301 W Linebaugh Ave., will host its 58th church homecoming celebration at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 22. The event will feature Jerry and Lil' Jan Goff, Dove Award winners, Grammy nominees and members of the Southern Gospel Music Hall of Fame. For more information, call (813) 933-6741.

The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, 1210 Del Webb Blvd. West, welcomes Walt Dunn and Swing Thing in concert at 7 p.m. Jan. 20. A $10 donation is requested at the door. For more information, visit umcscc.org.

