Symposium will focus on religious freedom

St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 9426 Little Road, New Port Richey, will host a Religious Freedom Symposium, focused on the Middle East, beginning at 5 p.m. Feb. 7.

The event will highlight "issues affecting minorities in the Middle East stressing the concepts of equality, state neutrality and pluralism as they relate to the status of religious freedom for these affected communities," said organizer Archon Elias Damianakis.

The theme of the event, hosted by the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle, Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, in cooperation with local religious communities, is "The Sacredness of Childhood."

Speakers will address issues including child labor, endangerment, hunger, mortality rates and other circumstances regarding the recent refugee crisis.

Other topics will include updates on issues regarding Turkish government restrictions on the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople (the Eastern Orthodox Church), Damianakis said.

Damianakis will speak representing the Ecumenical Patriarchate. Additional speakers will include Matthew Morgan of the Coptic Orthodox Church, Father John Kouki of the Syriac Orthodox Church and Father Harry Linsinbigler, representing the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

"Religious freedom bears implications for all our lives," Damianakis said. "I believe (it) guides humanity toward all other rights. As Americans, we hold religious freedom as the first right enshrined in the First Amendment of the Constitution."

Prayer, speaking out, writing elected officials and starting dialogue are all ways people can help in the fight against religious persecution, he said.

Various religious communities will participate in the symposium. Admission is free.

For more information, visit supportreligiousfreedom.com.

Calendar

St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 8320 Old State Road 54, New Port Richey, will host its third annual concert fundraiser for its free wheelchair mission at 1 p.m. Jan. 29.

The event will include a musical and variety show featuring P&G Comedy and several area bands. The concert is free. Money will be raised to purchase wheelchairs for disabled people in developing nations. The last two years, the church has raised more than $17,000 at the event. There will be raffle with more than $2,000 worth of prizes, including a $500 gift certificate from amazon.com. For information, visit freewheelchairmission.org.

Trinity New Life Church, 11134 Challenger Ave., Odessa, will host the Tim Tebow Night to Shine Prom for teens and adults with special needs on Feb. 10. For additional information about Trinity New Life Church and the weekly Shine discipleship life group for adults with special needs, visit trinitynewlife.com.

Hope Lutheran Church, 12321 Canton Ave., Hudson, is having its annual This N That sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 11. Sale items will include clothing, books, collectibles, kitchenware, linens and other items. For information, call (727) 863-6446.