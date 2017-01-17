Whitman: Pope lends support to breastfeeding women

Pope Francis recently promoted breastfeeding in church, encouraging mothers to, “feel free to nurse your babies, without fear, as usual. Just as Our Lady nursed Jesus.”

He did so during a baptism service at the Sistine Chapel.

The same week, the owner of a Pasco County gymnastics facility asked my friend Rosie to cover herself while nursing.

When Rosie, protected by the Florida law which states mothers can breastfeed anywhere at any time, explained she didn't own a cover and continued to feed her two-month-old, the woman persisted.

The owner mentioned shielding little boys playing at the gym and possible complaints, Rosie says.

"I asked if she was asking me to leave and she said no," Rosie recalled. "But she kept talking about covering. Finally, I said I don't have one why are we still having this conversation and she said I should bring one next time."

Rosie left crying. She felt shamed and angry. Her toddler daughter, who came to play, didn't understand the abrupt exit.

On Facebook, Rosie posted about her experience. Many women responded with support. Others said Rosie needed to respect the establishment's wishes.

As a breastfeeding mother, I empathized. I feed my 5-month-old daughter at restaurants, museums, playgrounds and the grocery store. I wear two shirts but I do not cover. I nurse my daughter often in her carrier as Rosie was doing at the gym. I will not hide to feed my child, or bury her head under a dark blanket.

When the Pope spoke about breastfeeding, according to a McClatchy News report, he told women to nurse without fear as Mary did for Jesus.

Yes, he said it. Jesus fed at the breast. People saw. No one cared.

If it bothers you to see breastfeeding, ask yourself why?

Formula didn't exist until the late 19th century.

It came about as a healthy synthetic alternative to breast milk. Formula, in this sense, is a great thing. It gives mothers a choice. It offers supplemental nutrition to infants who do not receive enough from breast milk. It feeds hungry babies (always a good thing).

But formula became the norm as a result of mid -20th century marketing. In the 1980s, big formula companies released mass advertisements to the public. It's better than breast milk, they claimed. Despite the medical community affirming otherwise, mamas believed the hype. The natural (what I consider God-intended) function of breasts became an American taboo. Boobs were used to please men, not feed children, said those that stood to benefit.

Yes, breasts can be sexual. But it is a secondary purpose. Human beings use mouths sexually too, but we differentiate between eating and oral pleasure just fine.

Ever notice how early paintings of Adam and Eve depict their genitals covered but Eve's breasts fully exposed? No? Google it, then.

Public nursing sparks much debate in the United States. And, I get it. Well-meaning parents raised my generation to associate breasts with sex. Sexy lingerie and topless magazines don't sell if people respect women. So I grew up nervous a nipple might slip out my bikini at the public pool. I considered my breasts private parts.

Prior to becoming a parent, I felt awkward around breastfeeding. I didn't know if I needed to avert my eyes. During pregnancy, I wondered if I could do it.

With my first-born, I fumbled to nurse outside my home. I covered him with a blanket. He pushed it off. I nursed in a bathroom, sitting on a toilet, and he cried. Then, I met a few mamas who nursed without shame and my perspective changed. I learned the law protected my right to feed. I learned the history behind the push to cover up.

New moms deserve to know. No one can demand a woman cover or leave a public place. Yes, breastfeeding in public makes some people uncomfortable. Change is sometimes uncomfortable. Some will resist.

But If we teach our children to respect breastfeeding, they will see it as a normal. They will respect women's bodies as more than commodities.

Take it from Pope Francis, breastfeeding is not a dirty word.

