Women chosen as new pastors at two Hernando churches

Two women have accepted calls to be the spiritual leaders of churches in Hernando County.

The Rev. Amy Byerley was formally installed as pastor at Brooksville Church of the Nazarene by the denomination's district superintendent, Larry Dennis, on Dec. 3. She previously served as associate pastor at Largo First Church of the Nazarene. This is her first position as senior pastor.

"God called me into the ministry seven years ago," Byerley said. "I remember the day like it was just yesterday."

When Byerley told God there were others more qualified than she, he told her he doesn't call the equipped, he equips the called, she said. She felt led to begin by teaching nursery-age children, then older children, then youth, young adults and eventually adults at the Largo church.

"I worked under an amazing pastor, Pastor Rocco Sansone," Byerley said. "He gave me so many opportunities to use my gifts and talents that God has given to me."

Byerley's coming to Brooksville with her husband, Craig, and three teenage children was confirmed to her by God, she said.

"God was stirring something inside of me when we were in Largo, and I knew he was going to have me going somewhere to serve," she said.

After being asked to fill in for a month in the pulpit at the Brooksville church, Byerley sought God's guidance to see if he was leading her to pastor the church.

"The second week, God gave me a sermon to speak about the two greatest commandments, loving him and loving others," she said. "As I was leaving out the church doors, I don't know what made me look at the sign in front of the church, but that's what the sign said: loving God, loving others. I'm like, 'OK, Lord, I'm listening.' "

Byerley feels her prior ministries to all age groups will help her bring new ideas and a fresh look at how the church can begin to reach out into the community.

"Maybe we will do service projects and just really get plugged in," she said. "I want our church to be missional. I don't believe that we have to wait for people. We need to go out and build relationships with people outside our church walls."

The Rev. Robin LaBolt, who began serving Spring Hill United Church of Christ in July, after pastoring a church in Ohio, will be formally installed in a service officiated by representatives from the denomination's conference at 3 p.m. Jan. 8 at the church.

LaBolt, who, along with her husband, John, has four grown children and three grandchildren, describes herself as having a "theology of joy."

"God created us in his image, which is good, and God created us to experience joy in the world," LaBolt said. "I think sometimes we take ourselves too seriously in the world, trying to live within certain restraints that I don't know necessarily are God's constraints."

To experience God's love is to live in joy and share that joy with other people, she said.

"When other people feel totally loved the way God loves us, it's a joyful feeling. I find a lot of joy in daily living, and it's hard to hide."

The pastor knew from the time she was a little girl that she wanted to be in the ministry. Reared a Catholic, she would watch the priest and want to do what he was doing.

"I would play church with my sister and give her communion," she said. "I told a nun that I wanted to be a priest one day, and she told me I could be a nun instead."

When LaBolt joined the United Church of Christ denomination, she didn't know women could be ministers.

"When I found this denomination, I thought, 'This is who I am,' " she said. "Once I joined the local church and got involved, that call to ministry resurfaced. My pastor affirmed it, and other people who knew me affirmed it."

LaBolt said the Spring Hill church is a "good fit" for both herself and the church.

"We're just doing wonderful things together," she said. "I'm very proud that we welcome all people. Every church says they welcome everybody, but the reality is that I don't know that that's entirely true."

The most important thing to her and the church's identity is believing that Jesus' love is for everybody.

"We have a slogan in our denomination that says, 'Jesus didn't reject anybody, neither do we,' and we mean it," LaBolt said. "This particular congregation is loving in an authentic way. It's one of the reasons I accepted the call here."