Reward raised for capture of suspect in officer killing

Orlando

Reward increased for tip in slaying of Orlando police officer

Authorities on Tuesday raised to $100,000 the reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in the fatal shooting of an Orlando police sergeant as he eluded hundreds of officers on the second day of a massive manhunt.

Authorities advised that arrest warrants were being prepared for people who may have helped 41-year-old Markeith Loyd evade deputies in the past month as they searched for him for questioning in the slaying of his pregnant ex-girlfriend in December.

Master Sgt. Debra Clayton was fatally shot Monday morning after she approached Loyd in the parking lot of a Wal-Mart store in northwest Orlando, police said. Many of her colleagues immediately joined the pursuit; among them was a sheriff's deputy who died when he was thrown from his motorcycle in an accident.

More than 300 tips have been made, said Barb Bergin, executive director of Crimeline, the tip-line service which is offering the reward.

Orlando police confirmed that Clayton was one of the officers who responded to the shooting at Pulse nightclub in which 49 patrons were killed in June. Clayton was married and had a college-aged son.

Associated Press