Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper kicking off arena tour in Tampa

  • Times staff

Monday, January 23, 2017 4:15pm

    Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper are joining forces for an 18-city summer tour that will start its journey across the U.S. with a date in downtown Tampa.

    Rock Hall of Famer Stewart and the Grammy, Emmy and Tony-winning Lauper will perform July 8 at Amalie Arena. 

    In the meantime, you can get used to seeing them performing together as the media blitz for the announcement includes appearances this week on the Today show, Watch What Happens Live and Access Hollywood

    Tickets, priced at $31, $46, $66, $96 and $141, go on sale Friday  at 10 a.m. Go here for details.

     

    Loading...