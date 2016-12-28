Here's what people in Tampa, and across the U.S., Googled the most in 2016

"Chinese buffet near me" was one of the most-searched terms by Google users in Tampa in 2016, the tech company said. [Times files]

Have you been looking for a Chinese buffet in Tampa? You're not alone, according to data collected by Google.

The tech company released its annual report on the top trending searches of the year, including specifics on what people in the Tampa Bay area Googled the most in 2016, and it appears locals had a taste for all-you-can-eat ethnic cuisine over the past 12 months. "Chinese buffet near me" followed only "movie theaters" in the top "nearby" or "near me" Google searches this year in Tampa Bay.

That was only one of the ways local searches differed from national trends. Google users in the area also seemed to have an above-average interest viral photos and British royals as "thechive," as in photo-entertainment website thechive.com, and "Prince Harry" both ranked near the top of Tampa's most-Googled list. Neither of those search terms cracked the top five searches of 2016 nationally.

Possible explanations: a University of Tampa student being featured in thechive.com's recurring photo feature Chive University, and Prince Harry's visit to Florida in May.

It also seems locals weren't hungry only for Chinese food. "Central Park Family Restaurant," as in the popular New Port Richey diner, was the fifth-most Googled term of the year in the area.

"Donald Trump" was the top search of the year in Tampa Bay, while the president elect's name ranked No. 7 in searches for 2016 across the U.S., and No. 3 globally.

Here's a look at some of the most-Googled searches in Tampa Bay in other categories.

Top Trending Searches in Tampa Overall

1. Donald Trump

2. Hurricane Matthew

3. thechive

4. Prince Harry

5. Central Park Family Restaurant

Top Trending News and Events Searches in Tampa

1. Hurricane Matthew

2. Winning Powerball numbers

3. Prince

4. Olympics

5. Gasparilla 2016

Top Trending People Searches in Tampa

1. Trump

2. Prince Harry

3. Matisyahu

4. Charlotte McKinney

5. Bernie Sanders

Top Trending Searches of 2016 Across the United States

1. Powerball

2. Prince

3. Hurricane Matthew

4. Pokémon Go

5. Slither.io

6. Olympics

7. David Bowie

8. Trump

9. Election

10. Hillary Clinton

You can find all of Google's trending search rankings for 2016 at google.com/trends/yis/2016/GLOBAL.