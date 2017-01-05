Show features Florida in pastels

Bamboozle Cafe presents “Feminine Perspectives in Pastel: The Art of Carol Holley, Jane Myers, and Janice Shindle”.

Bamboozle Café, 516 N. Tampa St. will host an opening reception for the art exhibition, Feminine Perspectives in Pastel: The Art of Carol Holley, Jane Myers and Janice Shindle on Tuesday from 6-8 p.m.

The focus of the unique pastel art exhibition is scenic Florida and its diverse landscape, waterways and nature, which is portrayed by the three award-winning women artists.

Jane Myers has loved art since childhood, but retirement has given her the opportunity to actually indulge in the craft. From acrylics to watercolors, she has explored a variety of mediums, but her passion is pastels. She is inspired by nature, cloud formations and Florida sunsets.

Carol Holley is known for her representational studies that capture nature. The bulk of her work is inspired by the beauty of nature, particularly the earthly and underwater environment.

Janice Shindle can often be found camping, hiking, biking, and kayaking through Florida's parks, trails and waterways. Her art reflects her passion for life and celebrates her love for the diversity and beauty of nature.

Shindel is the pastel and drawing instructor at the Life Enrichment Center, where Holley and Myers are both students.

Bamboozle Café will exhibit Feminine Perspectives in Pastel in partnership with Funky as a Monkey Art Studio through February 4.

Meet the artists during the opening reception and learn what inspires their creative processes.

The reception will feature complimentary appetizers, a wine tasting, and a tea tasting and is free and open to the public.

For more information call, (813) 223-7320.