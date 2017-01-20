Scattered Clouds76° FULL FORECASTScattered Clouds76° FULL FORECAST
Sleeping four-year-old left in day-care van

  • Times Staff

Friday, January 20, 2017 5:03pm

    THONOTOSASSA — A four-year-old girl who fell asleep in the back of her day-care van Friday morning awoke to find that she had been left behind when the group changed vehicles.

    The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office received a call at 10:53 a.m. that a little girl who seemed lost had wandered into the School District of Hillsborough County Transportation building off Harney Road in Thonotosassa. She had fallen asleep in the back seat of a white van from the Orient Road Child Development Center that was parked in front of the building with a flat tire.

    Brandy Taylor was driving the van with adult passenger Yvonne Jones, the four-year-old girl and three other children in car seats when the van got a flat tire around 9 a.m. near the transportation building, according to the sheriff's office. Another van from the day care came to pick up the group around 9:30 a.m., and the adults failed to realize they forgot the sleeping child.

    The sheriff's office is investigating the incident, but no charges were immediately filed.

    This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.

