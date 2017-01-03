Things to do

Animals/Pets

Agility and Specialty Trials

Bring a chair to watch dogs of all breeds and their handlers demonstrate conditioning, concentration, training and teamwork. Free, $5 parking. Florida Classic Park, 5360 Lockhart Road, Brooksville. (352) 799-5180. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday--Tuesday.

Benefits

Epiphany Madrigal Dinner

A king and queen preside over the Renaissance musical feast. Benefits St. Alfred's Episcopal Church music ministry. $50, $25 children. Dunedin Golf and Country Club, 1050 Palm Blvd. (727) 785-1601. 7 p.m. Friday.

Friends of Weeki Wachee Yard Sale

Weeki Wachee Springs State Park, 6131 Commercial Way, Weeki Wachee. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

J West Prostate Cancer Run

An 8K run or walk. $35. Gulfport Casino, 5500 Shore Blvd. S, Gulfport. (727) 893-1070. 8 a.m. Saturday.

Kettle Krush

Benefits the Salvation Army. $20-$30. Albert Whitted Park, 107 Eighth Ave. SE, St. Petersburg. (727) 550-8080. 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Stomp Out Hunger: Tampa Hunger Relief Concert

The Hamilton pastors guide this concert to feed area hungry. $25, $20 without food. The Walk, 8619 N 40th St., Tampa. 5 p.m. Saturday.

Family

Canopy Tree Climbing

Ages 6 and older can ascend into the canopy of a live oak tree using harnesses and a rope pulley system. $10. Pathfinder Outdoor Education, 1310 22nd Ave. S, St. Petersburg. (727) 328-0300. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.

Dillydally with Dali

Children can discover Dali through educational games. Free. Dali Museum, 1 Dali Blvd. (Bayshore Drive SE and Fifth Avenue SE), St. Petersburg. 11:45 a.m. Saturday.

Haunted Heritage Hike

Take a guided tour through 20 acres of haunted history before making s'mores and sharing fire side ghost stories. $10, $5 ages 5-12, 4 and younger free. Pinellas Pioneer Settlement, 2900 31st St. S, St. Petersburg. 8 p.m. Saturday.

Night Hike

$5. Boyd Hill Nature Preserve, 1101 Country Club Way S, St. Petersburg. (727) 893-7326. 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Pioneer Settlement Open House

Tour the historic grounds or just bring a family picnic. Free. Pinellas Pioneer Settlement, 2900 31st St. S, St. Petersburg. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.

Treasure Hunt

Ages 4 to 10 can learn how to follow clues and find geocaches hidden throughout the preserve. $10. Boyd Hill Nature Preserve, 1101 Country Club Way S, St. Petersburg. (727) 893-7326. 10 a.m.-noon Saturday.

Festivals

Crafty Fest

ARTpool Gallery, 2030 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. (727) 324-3878. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

Downtown Dunedin Art Festival

Set up gallery-style along Main Street. Free admission. Main Street Dunedin, 271 Main St., Dunedin. (561) 746-6615. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

Film Series

Sunset Cinema at Pier 60

Bring blankets or low lawn chairs to watch The Secret Life of Pets (PG) (Friday) and Jason Bourne (PG-13) (Saturday) on a jumbo sized screen. Free. Pier 60, 10 Pier 60 Drive, Clearwater Beach. (727) 449-1036. Approximately 6 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

Lectures/Readings

Aftermath

Author and historian Jan. T. Gross.A screening of Aftermath follows. $5. Bryan Glazer Family JCC, 548 N Howard Ave, Tampa. (727) 820-0100. 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday.

Natural History Speaker Series

In this portion, Florida Wildlife Control Biologist Holly Edwards discusses the impact of climate change on manatee populations and other marine life. Free. Boyd Hill Nature Preserve, 1101 Country Club Way S, St. Petersburg. (727) 893-7326. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

An Evening with Madam Ani

Find out what the new year might have in store for you at this psychic reading with Ani Crane. Individual sessions available for an extra charge. $10. Studio@620, 620 First Ave. S, St. Petersburg. (727) 895-6620. 7 p.m. Saturday.

Plumb House Museum Tours

Clearwater Historical Society offers tours of the historic Plumb House Museum, a cracker-style house (circa 1896). Free. Plumb House Museum, 1380 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Clearwater. (727) 399-1412. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.

Nature

Alligator Walk

$3, $1.50 children. Boyd Hill Nature Preserve, 1101 Country Club Way S, St. Petersburg. (727) 893-7326. 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Sunsets on the Roof

Watch the sun set over Clearwater Harbor. Free. Clearwater Main Library, 100 N Osceola Ave., Clearwater. (727) 562-4970. 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Sports

Sunday Bicycle Rides

Meet at shelter five for a 25 mile ride along Oldsmar's waterfront parks and bike trails. Helmets required; speed of 12 to 16 mph. Free. Philippe Park, 2525 Philippe Parkway, Safety Harbor. (727) 415-8993. 8 a.m. Sunday.

Footgolf Tournament

Players kick a soccer ball on a course similar to a golf course. $20 with cart, $10 walking. Largo Golf Course, 12500 Vonn Road, Largo. (727) 518-3024. Noon Saturday.

Tampa Bay Lightning Watch Party

Watch the game on a big screen with giveaways, DJ dancing and games. No coolers. Free. $10 parking. Guy Harvey Outpost: A Tradewinds Resort, 6000 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Vs. Philadelphia Flyers: 1 p.m. Saturday, vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: 1 p.m. Sunday.