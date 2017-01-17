Things to do

Animals/Pets

Jack Hanna's Into the Wild

The four- time Emmy Award winning animal expert introduces animals as he shares stories and film footage from his travels around the world. $29.50-$47.50. Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S, St. Petersburg. (727) 893-7832. 3 p.m. Sunday.

Benefits

D.A.N. Run

A group of fourth graders formed this 5K run/walk to show support of their loved ones diagnosed with ALS. Benefits the ALS Foundation. $25. Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive, Largo. (727) 488-4621. 9 a.m. Saturday.

Farewell to the Obamas

Celebrate the Obama family and their accomplishments at this party. Benefits repairs to the roof on the UU children's room. $15 advance, $20 at the door. Unitarian Universalist Church of St. Petersburg, 100 Mirror Lake Drive N, St. Petersburg. (941) 447-7777. 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Fundraiser Festival

A day of auctions, games, baked goods, prizes, food and music. Benefits the John Tracy Clinic. Free (food/activities additional). AMVETS Post 8, 4681 County Road 16, St. Petersburg. (301) 473-2781. 1-5 p.m. Saturday.

Martinis and Matisse

Sip fine wines and smooth martinis while enjoying food from area restaurants and strolling among the artwork in a gallery setting. Benefits the Clearwater Free Clinic. $200. FrankCrum Building, 100 S Missouri Ave., Clearwater. (727) 447-3041. 7-10 p.m. Saturday.

Ridge Manor Day

Features live entertainment, a craft fair, flea market, pet parade, games, bounce house and raffles. Free. Ridge Manor Community Center, 34240 Cortez Blvd., Ridge Manor. (352) 608-4339. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.

Rotary Poker Run

A five stop motorcycle run with an after party. Benefits Pinellas Park's Wounded Warriors Abilities Ranch, High Point Neighborhood Center and Hydroponics for Humanity. Free (donations appreciated). Bert's Barracuda Harley-Davidson, 2805 54th Ave. N, St. Petersburg. (727) 369-5746. 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday.

Family

Dillydally with Dali

Children can discover the creative world of Dali. Free. Dali Museum, 1 Dali Blvd. (Bayshore Drive SE and Fifth Avenue SE), St. Petersburg. (727) 823-3767. 11:45 a.m. Saturday.

Dunedin Concert Band

Children's concert. Dunedin Community Center, 1920 Pinehurst Road, Dunedin. (727) 812-4530. 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Astronomy Night

Look through telescopes at the Moon and beyond. $3, $1.50 children. Boyd Hill Nature Preserve, 1101 Country Club Way S, St. Petersburg. (727) 893-7326. 7-9 p.m. Saturday.

Franzini Family Science Circus

Using circus props, juggling and magic, Professor Franzini and Lippo the Clown present a three ring science lesson. $8, $7 members. Carrollwood Cultural Center, 4537 Lowell Road, Tampa. (813) 269-1310. 10:30 a.m. Tuesday-Wednesday.

Celebrate Youth at Safety Town

This family event provides information on education services for children, as well as a variety of activities. Includes a petting zoo, rock climbing, bounce house, bounce slide, and performances by Shalyah Fearing, school choirs, and former New York Jet Earl Christy. Free. Safety Town, 15325 Alric Pottberg Road, Shady Hills. (727) 534-6047. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.

FRYDay

The McDonald's Fry Truck tour comes to Tampa Bay and makes a stop at Amalie Arena to give away free fries, hash browns and McCafe coffee on the Plaza before the Comedy Get Down. Follow @McDTampaBay on Twitter to find out other locations the rest of the day and again on Saturday. Free. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. (727) 539-8800, ext. 355. 5-8:30 p.m. Friday.

Hobo Campfire Cook-out

Pretend you're a hobo as you stow away on a diesel powered train for a trip to a hobo encampment. The train stops at the half way point for a cook-out. $14-$18. Florida Railroad Museum, 12210 83rd St. E, Parrish. Toll-free 1-877-869-0800. 5 p.m. Saturday.

Going Coastal

Program for all ages teaches about birds that inhabit the waterfront in the Gulf Coast area. Free (registration required). Weedon Island Preserve, 1800 Weedon Drive NE, St. Petersburg. (727) 453-6800. 9-10:30 a.m. Friday.

Pirate Days

Kids can dress and talk like a pirate. $15, $12.50 military/seniors, $9.50 children, 1 and younger free. Glazer Children's Museum, 110 W Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa. (813) 443-3861. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday.

Third Friday Music Series

Main Street will be closed so you can enjoy downtown's shopping, dining and entertainment. Free. Main Street Safety Harbor, 750 Main St., Safety Harbor. (727) 724-1530. 6-10 p.m. Friday.

Restore Series

Ages 4 to 10 learn yoga poses and meditation exercises. $10. Boyd Hill Nature Preserve, 1101 Country Club Way S, St. Petersburg. (727) 893-7326. 10 a.m.-noon Saturday.

Festivals

Brooksville Raid Re-enactment

This group claims to be Florida's largest Civil War re-enactment. Bring your own chair. $8, $4 ages 6-12, 5 and younger and scouts in uniform free. Sand Hill Scout Reservation, 11210 Cortez Blvd., Spring Hill. (352) 799-0129. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

Sarasota Seafood and Music Festival

Free (food/drink additional). Selby Five Points Park, 1331 First St., Sarasota. (941) 487-8061. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

Suncoast Arts Fest

The works of more than 125 artists will be displayed along Paseo Drive. Free. The Shops at Wiregrass, 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel. (863) 337-4256. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.

Film Series

Ballet in Cinema Series

This portion features a performance of The Sleeping Beauty by the Bolshoi Ballet presented in HD and surround sound. $14-$16. Royal Palm 20, 5125 26th St. E, Bradenton. (941) 752-3796. 12:55 p.m. Sunday.

Bestsellers on the Big Screen

Finding neutral ground in the battle of which was better, the book or the movie. The series opens with the 2014 film Gone Girl. $10, $8 members. Tampa Theatre, 711 Franklin St., Tampa. (813) 274-8982. 3 p.m. Sunday.

Dali and Beyond Film Series

Cradle Will Rock. Free. Dali Museum, 1 Dali Blvd. (Bayshore Drive SE and Fifth Avenue SE), St. Petersburg. (727) 823-3767. 1-3 p.m. Saturday.

Sunset Cinema at Pier 60

The Wild Life (2016) (PG) (Friday) and Suicide Squad (PG-13) (Saturday). No alcohol. Free. Pier 60, 10 Pier 60 Drive, Clearwater Beach. (727) 449-1036. Approximately 6 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

Tampa International Gay and Lesbian Film Festival

The monthly series returns and opens with Flatbush Luck. $15. Freefall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. (813) 879-4220. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Health/Fitness

Clearwater Distance Classic

Four competitive races and a non-competitive fitness walk challenge athletes of all abilities with multiple bridge ascents. The marathon serves as a Boston qualifier. $25-$130. Coachman Park, 301 Drew St., Clearwater. (727) 347-4440. 6:35 a.m. Sunday.

Run for the Fund

The 5K run starts and finishes in Parking Lot D and takes participants past animals and characters along the route. Runners must maintain a 16 minute mile. Includes T-shirt, finishers medals and refreshments. Benefits the Sea World and Busch Gardens Conservation Fund. $30. Busch Gardens, 10165 N McKinley Drive, Tampa. (813) 987-5885. 7:15 a.m. Saturday.

Sports Training Center Grand Opening

The center celebrates its grand opening with free sessions for adult bootcamp (9 a.m.), scholastic training for ages 7 to 14 (10 a.m.) and prep training for ages 15 to 24 (11 a.m.). Free. D1 Sports Training Clearwater, 10810 U.S. 19 N, Clearwater. (727) 954-0885. 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.

Yoga in the Park

$5. Curtis Hixon Park, 600 N Ashley Drive, Tampa. (813) 221-3686. 5-6 p.m. Sunday.

Holiday

Tampa Bay Black Heritage Festival 5K

This run/walk emphasizes healthy living while educating the community about health disparities among African-Americans. Come early for a warm up exercise event. $10. Curtis Hixon Park, 600 N Ashley Drive, Tampa. Toll-free 1-888-224-1733, ext. 3143. 7-8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Tampa Bay Black Heritage Festival Music Fest

In part of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday celebration, this weekend celebration features music by national, local and regional acts including Anthony David, the Dazz Band and David Sanborn, business and financial seminars and the University of South Florida Lecture Series. Free. Curtis Hixon Park, 600 N Ashley Drive, Tampa. 1-888-224-1733, ext. 3143. 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

Lectures/Readings

An Evening with Jeff Klinkenberg

Former Tampa Bay Times Florida culture writer and author of Alligators in B Flat, Jeff Klinkenberg will discuss "How I Look at Florida Culture." $5, members free. Seminole Historical Museum, 7464 Ridge Road, Seminole. (727) 399-0587. 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Frank Roberts

The educator and political organizer created Black Lives Matter Syllabus, the educational curriculum that provides resources for teaching Black Lives Matter in classroom and community settings. Free. USF C. W. "Bill" Young Hall Auditorium, 12303 USF Maple Drive, Tampa. (813) 974-3657. 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Inside: One Woman's Journey Through the Inside Passage

Avid kayaker and photographer Susan Conrad shares a slide show and commentary based on her 1,200-mile solo kayak expedition up Alaska's Inside Passage. Free. Bill Jackson's Shop for Adventure, 9501 U.S. 19 N, Pinellas Park. (406) 249-8086. 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Secrets of Your Home

A multi-media presentation on how to research the history of a home. Panelists includes Laura Duvekot, City of St. Petersburg Preservation Planner; Marta Jones, St. Petersburg Museum of History Archivist and Collections Manager; and Lucy Jones, Senior Project Architectural Historian at Cardno. $15, $5 members. St. Petersburg Museum of History, 335 Second Ave. NE, St. Petersburg. (727) 824-7802. 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Tim Dorsey

The New York Times bestselling author debuts his latest book, Clownfish Blues. A book signing follows. Free. Safety Harbor Library, 101 Second St. N, Safety Harbor. (727) 724-1525. 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Wordier than Thou: Prose and Short Story Open Mic

This installment features readings from the book Dawn of the Donald, improv by Mature Content, stand-up by Becca Childs, and assorted performances by musician Ricko Donovan, author Lisa Luella Kirchner, writer Cole Bellamy and author D Michael Hardy. $5. Studio@620, 620 First Ave. S, St. Petersburg. (727) 895-6620. 7 p.m. Friday.

Museums

Vino With Venus

View Venus with MOSI astronomers in an out of this world astronomy and wine experience with wine, light snacks, dessert, Italian music and a screening of the IMAX film Hubble. $20-$25, $10-$15 child. IMAX Dome Theatre at MOSI, 4801 E Fowler Ave., Tampa. (813) 987-6100. 5:30-9 p.m. Saturday.

Nature

Nature Hike

Take a guided hike through the woods in search of animals. Free. McGough Nature Park, 11901 146th St. N, Largo. (727) 518-3047. 9 a.m. Saturday.

Paddle at Twilight

Ages 8 and older can paddle out before the sun sets and watch twilight settle over the water. $16. Boyd Hill Nature Preserve, 1101 Country Club Way S, St. Petersburg. (727) 893-7326. 3:30-6 p.m. Saturday.

Paddle the Preserve

Learn about coastal habitats including mangrove forests and seagrass flats on this two hour guided paddle. $20, $10 children; $10 with your own vessel. Weedon Island Preserve, 1800 Weedon Drive NE, St. Petersburg. (727) 453-6500. 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.

Saturday Guided Hike at Weedon Island

Hike through coastal mangroves and upland ecosystems to learn about the environment and the area's early inhabitants. Free (registration required). Weedon Island Preserve, 1800 Weedon Drive NE, St. Petersburg. (727) 453-6500. 9-11 a.m. Saturday.

Sunsets on the Roof

Meet at the grand staircase and proceed to the roof to watch the sun set over Clearwater Harbor and the Gulf of Mexico. Free. Clearwater Main Library, 100 N Osceola Ave., Clearwater. (727) 562-4970. 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Parties

Burns Night Party

Raise a toast to Scotland's national poet Robert Burns at this party with bagpipers, poetry readings, music and other festivities. Featured menu items include a haggis dinner with "neeps and tatties" ($12.99) and Scotch egg ($4.99). Free (food/drink additional). Jack's London Grill, 1050 62nd Ave. N, St. Petersburg. (727) 289-7170. 6 p.m. Saturday.

Gasparilla Fireworks Cruise

View the Gasparilla Children's Parade fireworks display on this 2.5-hour adventure Including a three-course seated meal and DJ dancing. Pirate attire recommended. $79.95, $39.95 children. Yacht StarShip, 603 Channelside Drive, Tampa. (813) 223-7999. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Gypsy Star CD Release Party and Concert

The folk-rock world band is celebrating the release of their third album, Under the Moonlit Night. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the optional buffet will be served at 6:30. Reservations are required. Free; $12 optional buffet dinner. Colorama Music , 9302 Denton Ave., Hudson. (727) 863-7539. 8 p.m. Saturday.

Miss Tampa Pride

Find out who will be named 2017 Miss Tampa Pride at this drag queen pageant in which contestants are judged on presentation, talent and gown and interview. $100 contest entry. The Honey Pot, 1507 E Seventh Ave., Tampa. (813) 247-4663. 8 p.m. Sunday.

Leonard Cohen Tribute Show

A night of Leonard Cohen music and poetry as interpreted by area artists including Gale Trippsmith, Rebekah Pulley, Andy Gray, Zachary Hines, Patrick Horgan, Eric Detert, Nick Orfanella and many more. Free (food/drink additional). The Ale and The Witch, 111 Second Ave. NE, St. Petersburg. (727) 821-2533. 4-7 p.m. Sunday.

Music and a Meal

Vicki Scuteri and Adam Spencer open for the Rosewood Creek Band. Meal available for purchase separately ($8). $12. Sacred Lands, 1700 Park St. N., St. Petersburg. (727) 357-3592. 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach Opening

Food trucks pull up for the grand opening celebration with DJ dancing, live music on two stages, a laser show and fireworks. Free. Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach, 100 Coronado Drive, Clearwater. (727) 281-9500. 4-11 p.m. Saturday.

Sports

East West Shrine Game

The 92nd annual game is an opportunity for the nation's top college players to display their talents to a national television audience and over 300 NFL scouts. As part of the game week tradition, teams visit Shiners Hospitals for Children. $15. Tropicana Field, 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg. (813) 281-8686. 3 p.m. Saturday.

USTA Women's Tournament

Professional women tennis players throughout the world will travel to Saddlebrook Resort to compete in the singles and doubles draw, with prize money totaling $25,000. There will be 64 pros competing, including notable and future stars such as Shelby Rodgers, Cici Bellis and Sophia Kenin. There will be four rounds each day. Food will be available at the poolside restaurant. Spectatator admission is free, but there is a required $25 per day valet parking at the resort. Saddlebrook Resort Tampa, 5700 Saddlebrook Way, Wesley Chapel. (813) 907-4700. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday-Wednesday.