Thonotosassa crash kills 11-year-old boy

THONOTOSASSA — An 11-year-old boy was killed when the car he was a passenger in collided with another vehicle Saturday afternoon.

Magdalena Morales, 26, of Thonotosassa was driving a 2003 Saturn Ion southbound on Walker Road when she pulled into the path of a northbound 2000 Volkswagen Cabrio as Morales made a turn onto U.S. 301 about 2:25 p.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Morales' passenger, Daniel J. Morales, died at the scene, said FHP, which did not note how the boy was related to Morales, who suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the second car, Joy L. Confer, 53, and her passenger, Timothy Hicks, 49, both of Riverview, suffered minor injuries.

FHP said Morales failed to yield.