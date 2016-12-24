Mostly Cloudy76° FULL FORECASTMostly Cloudy76° FULL FORECAST
Make us your home page
Instagram
  • Sign up for DayStarter

Today’s top headlines delivered to you daily.

(View our Privacy Policy)

Thonotosassa crash kills 11-year-old boy

  • Times Staff

Saturday, December 24, 2016 7:30pm

    • My Edition
        • I want to see more articles tagged
        • I'm already following articles tagged

    THONOTOSASSA — An 11-year-old boy was killed when the car he was a passenger in collided with another vehicle Saturday afternoon.

    Magdalena Morales, 26, of Thonotosassa was driving a 2003 Saturn Ion southbound on Walker Road when she pulled into the path of a northbound 2000 Volkswagen Cabrio as Morales made a turn onto U.S. 301 about 2:25 p.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

    Morales' passenger, Daniel J. Morales, died at the scene, said FHP, which did not note how the boy was related to Morales, who suffered minor injuries.

    The driver of the second car, Joy L. Confer, 53, and her passenger, Timothy Hicks, 49, both of Riverview, suffered minor injuries.

    FHP said Morales failed to yield.

    Thonotosassa crash kills 11-year-old boy 12/24/16 [Last modified: Saturday, December 24, 2016 7:30pm]
    Photo reprints | Article reprints

    © 2016 Tampa Bay Times

        
    Abuse PolicyAbuse Policy Commenting GuidelinesCommenting Guidelines

    Join the discussion: Click to view comments, add yours

    Loading...