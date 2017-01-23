Another agency chief for Rick Scott resigns: Boxold exits FDOT

﻿Jim Boxold’s resignation goes into effect Feb. 3. He will then start his role at Capital City Consulting.

TAMPA — Florida Secretary of Transportation Jim Boxold will resign from the department on Feb. 3 to work as a lobbyist for Capital City Consulting.

DOT Assistant Secretary for Finance and Administration Rachel Cone will take over as interim secretary starting Feb. 4.

The bulk of Cone's experience is in communications, not transportation. She previously served as Gov. Rick Scott's deputy chief of staff, communications director at the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and as a reporter at the Florida Times-Union. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Auburn University.

"Rachel has been part of my team since 2011 and has done an incredible job working hard for Florida families," Scott said in a release. "I am confident she will continue to do great work and build upon the successes of FDOT by ensuring we have the best transportation infrastructure for our residents, businesses and visitors."

Like his predecessor Ananth Prasad, Boxold will leave the DOT to join the private sector. Boxold, who currently makes $141,000, oversaw DOT's $10 billion budget, 6,200 employees and the largest work program in the department's history.

"Jim has served Florida with distinction and has overseen major seaport expansions, significant upgrades to our interstates and roadways, and the infusion of new technologies that has forever changed traditional transportation models," said Ron LaFace, partner at Capital City Consulting, in a statement. "We are excited and honored that Jim will bring his knowledge and experience to assist Capital City Consulting's clients."

Boxold is the second high-profile transportation official associated with Tampa Bay Express — DOT's controversial $6 billion plan to add toll lanes to Tampa Bay's highways — to resign recently. District DOT director Debbie Hunt, who oversaw the project on a local level, resigned in November. She was replaced by Bill Jones earlier this month.

Boxold is also the second agency head to resign this week for a job in the private sector. Jon Steverson, Scott's head of the Department of Environmental Protection, announced his resignation Friday from a $150,000 job to join the Foley & Lardner law firm.

