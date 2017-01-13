Ex-PTC chief used agency funds on tech firm before surrendering 'wiped' phone

TAMPA — Former Public Transportation Commission leader Kyle Cockream said last week he was not tech savvy enough to have deleted public records that a forensic investigator said are likely missing from his agency smartphone.

But weeks before he was due to hand the phone over to an investigator, Cockream hired a data specialist firm to work on a mobile device, PTC records show. When his agency phone was examined a month later, it was missing data. Cockream had been using it for nearly a year but the investigator found no records from before Sept. 2.

An invoice shows the PTC paid $2,994 to Valrico firm Data Specialist Group for "Mobile Device Data Recovery" and lists Cockream as the customer. The bill was paid on Oct. 12 with a PTC credit card and authorized by Cockream, according to the Hills­borough County Clerk of the Circuit Court's office.

The invoice does not specify whose phone was given to Data Specialist or what work was performed.

Cockream declined to comment on why the data firm was hired. "This issue will be resolved in court," he said.

Data Specialist founder Dwayne Denny also declined to answer questions and hung up on a reporter.

The invoice is dated four days after the phone was wiped clean, according to the forensic investigator, Adam Sharp, who is president and CEO of E-Hounds Inc.

He was hired to extract public records from Cockream's phone that were requested June 17 by the law office of Andrea Flynn Mogensen, a Sarasota firm that regularly requests public records to test that agencies are complying with state law.

Andrea Flynn Mogensen sued the PTC on Sept. 12 because it still had not received Cockream's cellphone text messages.

Cockream's text messages are considered public records if related to agency business.

In a report to attorneys, Sharp stated he could not think of any accidental way that the data could be missing.

On Wednesday, a judge gave Cockream five days to provide Sharp access to the phone's Internet backup account to see if he can retrieve the missing records.

"To conclude otherwise would allow a custodian the ability to withhold or destroy public records with impunity," Hills­borough Circuit Judge Richard Nielsen wrote.

Nielsen also ordered Cockream to make himself available for a deposition with attorneys from the Sarasota law firm within 10 days.

Cockream, who stepped down as PTC executive director at the end of December, said he will comply. "I've got the order and will honor the order on the advice of my attorney," he said.

At Wednesday's hearing, Stephen Todd, a senior assistant county attorney representing the PTC, said the agency has parted ways with Cockream, whom he called a "rogue director."

"We've never had a situation where an individual working for an organization was told, 'Here is a public records request, respond fully to it,' and that employee or that director or that manager has said no — in effect, 'I'm not going to respond fully' — or has acted in such a way as not to respond fully," Todd told the judge.

In the deposition, Cockream will face questions about whom he regularly texted with, what other devices he used and the circumstances surrounding the loss of data on his phone.

"From our perspective, he has a lot of explaining to do," said Michael Barfield, a paralegal with the Mogensen firm.

Contact Christopher O'Donnell at codonnell@tampabay.com or (813) 226-3446. Follow @codonnell_Times.