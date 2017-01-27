Former PTC chief ordered to appear at hearing into missing public records

TAMPA — A judge has ordered former Hillsborough County Public Transportation Commission chief Kyle Cockream to appear at a hearing looking into why public records may be missing from his agency cell phone.

Judge Richard A. Nielsen issued the order Thursday in a lawsuit filed against the PTC by a Sarasota law firm seeking copies of Cockream's cellphone text messages. Texts related to agency business are considered public records.

The hearing is set for Monday at 2 p.m. in the George E. Edgecomb Courthouse.

Cockream's phone has been at the center of the lawsuit since a forensic investigator found in November that the phone Cockream used for almost a year had been reset, a process that wipes it clean. It was then restored with records dating back only to Sept. 2.

At a hearing earlier this month, a judge gave Cockream five days to provide the investigator access to an online account that backs up phone records. He also ordered Cockream to appear before the Sarasota law firm to be deposed.

Michael Carey, Cockream's attorney, responded by asking the judge to overturn those requests or to at least give Cockream more time to comply.

Cockream's phone could also be part of a criminal investigation.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has launched a preliminary inquiry into Cockream's handling of public records that is expected to focus on whether public records were illegally deleted.

A PTC invoice shows the PTC paid $2,994 to Valrico firm Data Specialist Group for "Mobile Device Data Recovery." It lists Cockream as the customer and indicates the company was paid on Oct. 12 with a PTC credit card. Cockream authorized the payment.

The invoice does not specify whose phone was given to Data Specialist or what work was performed.

But the date is close to the Oct. 8 date on which Cockream's phone was reset, according to the forensic investigator.

After receiving requests from an attorney representing Hillsborough County, Data Specialist provided the forensic investigator a flash drive related to the work they performed for the PTC.

Cockream stepped down as PTC chief at the end of December.

