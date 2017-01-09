Les Miller, new HART chairman, wants to find more money for agency

TAMPA — County Commissioner Les Miller, who took over as chairman for the Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority, has a singular goal for the transit agency this year:

"We need to bring funding into this county and agency," he said shortly after the board selected him as chairman during its first meeting of the year.

Miller, who had served as the chairman of the Hillsborough Board of County Commissioners through November, succeeds Tampa City Council member Mike Suarez as HART chairman.

Last year was one of the most contentious for transportation policy in Hillsborough County, as commissioners ultimately denied putting a sales tax for transportation on the ballot. Miller and several other commissioners also dealt with strong community opposition to a state plan to spend $6 billion to add toll lanes to Tampa Bay's highways.

Suarez is now the board secretary, and Karen Jaroch remains vice chairwoman.

The rest of Monday's meeting focused on presentations from three firms vying to represent the transit agency as federal lobbyists. The board decided to stay with Holland & Knight, which it has worked with in the past and also received the highest staff evaluation.

The board also approved a 1.5 percent raise for CEO Katharine Eagan, consistent with raises received by other HART employees, in addition to a 3.5 percent bonus.

