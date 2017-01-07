Still-shaken travelers in Fort Lauderdale search for luggage, answers

FORT LAUDERDALE — Twenty-fours hours after a shooter killed five people at the airport here, screams periodically erupted Saturday among hundreds of still-shaken travelers.

Turned out to be squeals of delight when suitcases turned up.

"It was very, very unsettling. I saw one guy, his hands were literally shaking afterward," said Theresa Scheiderer, a Marysville, Ohio, real estate agent whose family members lost all their bags, phones and identification Friday when they fled onto the tarmac as a gunman was out to kill them.

"We've been standing in front of these carousels looking for our bags, but also I keep looking behind me to make sure no one dangerous is around. I feel like I have to be aware of what's going on," said Nick Langlois, a 20-year-old student travelling with the Scheiderers.

Mrs. Scheiderer and her family spent hours back at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, trying to retrieve belongings along with hundreds of others. They can't get a flight home until Monday and are stuck without luggage and information.

"We're calling everybody, but nobody can really tell us anything. Every time somebody who looks official comes out, we talk to him, and then he disappears in the back," she said, amid a sea of passengers in Terminal 1. "There must be one guy sorting through 20,000 bags."

The scene Saturday evening at the Delta Air Lines baggage claim in Terminal 2, where the rampage occurred, actually looked less chaotic, as dozens of Canadians hunted for their suitcases and buzzed about the violence.

"I'm sorry, but one of my first thoughts was why are people so terrified here (in America) that they all have to carry guns everywhere," said Lee Burton, who lives north of Ontario, as a burly Broward County deputy stood nearby holding a 12-gauge shotgun.

People awaiting suitcases and long-delayed flights mostly took in stride the attack that law enforcement officials described as coming from a mentally disturbed veteran. It's part of life in today's world, they said, a variable outside of their control.

"I didn't think twice about flying today because it's happening everywhere today. It happens in movie theaters, in schools, in airports," said Rachel Ottenstein, 25, a production supervisor from Los Angeles stranded like countless others because of delays.

"Why can't the government cross-reference the records of a man who is supposed to be getting mental health treatment — which is great and I really do feel terrible for that man who served our country — but he should not have a gun. Why can't the government cross-reference that information when they can tell you haven't paid your taxes and so can't register your car?" said Darlene Coppola, a Rhode Island court stenographer on her way to a Caribbean cruise.

Several people questioned whether stricter gun control laws might have prevented the shootings, while others noted it could happen anywhere. Extending the security zone to encompass the baggage claim area would still leave people vulnerable outside that zone.

Nobody can ever be completely safe, said Pinellas Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, who flew into Fort Lauderdale on Saturday.

"My analogy is that it's like pulling onto Dale Mabry at 5 o'clock," Gualtieri said, suggesting more focus on mental health, especially following up with people who have mental health crises.

"Nobody's going and knocking on that guy's door to follow up and see if he's slid or if he's maintained," the sheriff said.

Waiting for the Tampa to Fort Lauderdale flight, New Jersey retiree Terri Uprichard noted that her 17-year-old grandson flew out of Fort Lauderdale the same day as the attack. What often seem like distant tragedies can hit home to anyone.

"I honestly think the most important thing we all can do to prevent this sort of thing is for all of us to listen to each other more. Pay more attention to what's happening in our society and the people around us," she said. "I'm worried that we have too many people isolated, and we don't have the community and family connections that we once did, so too many people are neglected."