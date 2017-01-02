New Year's Eve bike rental overcharges will be fixed

Times staff

If you rented a Coast bike on New Year's Eve and later saw a higher-than-expected balance on your account, don't worry.

Coast's managers say a coding problem in its bike-mounted keypads resulted in an error for about 500 Tampa Bay area rentals completed using those keypads. In essence, the problem kicked in after the clock in the keypads remained on 2016 time, while the program's servers moved on to 2017.

Coast, which has a total of 400 rental bikes in Tampa and St. Petersburg, says bookings made from a bike's keypad will be adjusted, and that a three-day delay in credit-card processing has been put in place to give program administrators time to solve the problem and correct charges.

The incorrect charges, which totaled about $41, or what a full 24 hours of rental would cost, appeared on about five customers' accounts before Coast caught the problem and began working to fix it, program director Eric Trull said Monday.

Rentals made through Coast's app were not affected. Coast is part of a bike share network overseen by New York-based Social Bicycles, and the problem affected Social Bicycles' two dozen-plus programs from Krakow, Poland, to Portland, Ore.