Plan ahead to find parking and avoid backups before free downtown Tampa concerts

TAMPA — Tampa knows about hosting big events: the Republican National Convention, four Super Bowls, more than a century of Gasparilla pirate invasions.

But with construction booming and parking getting tighter, the city has also seen how even a busy weekend can tie downtown traffic in knots.

So going into three days of festivities before Monday night's College Football Playoff championship, organizers have used lessons learned from Tampa's biggest events to plan for the challenge of having tens of thousands of football fans, music lovers, tourists and lookie-loos converge on downtown all at once.

"They're trying to make this bigger than the Super Bowl," City Hall spokeswoman Ashley Bauman said. "A lot of people are just coming into the city to be a part of what's going on."

The center of activity will be Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park: the scene for free, open-to-the-public, multi-act concerts headlined by Eric Paslay on Friday night, Flo Rida on Saturday and Usher on Sunday.

If the weather is good, up to 30,000 people could converge on the riverfront park. Officials expect capacity at Curtis Hixon to be about 20,000, depending on how the stage and other areas are configured, plus how many people the fire marshal lets in. But more are expected outside.

So the official advice?

Make a plan.

Arrive early.

Don't expect to park near the concert.

The Poe garage, the one closest to Curtis Hixon, will be filled with event-related vehicles and closed to the public. So if everyone just puts the address of the park into their phone and follows directions, there could be a traffic jam of epic proportions.

Also complicating the picture: A new apartment complex is going up on what used to be a 500-space parking lot five blocks north of the park.

But other lots and garages, some several blocks away, others a little farther, will be open and should be easier to get to, officials say. From there, there are ways to catch a ride to get close to the event.

"I would say park as far away as possible and take an Uber in," Bauman said. "Or we have the Downtowner. We have the In-Towner. We have the street car. We have the water taxi. Use a Coast bike."

Also slowing things down a bit immediately around the park will be security. The concerts are free, but access in and out of the park will be tightly controlled. Expect bag searches and walk-through metal detectors.

Police aren't talking about their preparations, but are grimly aware that festive crowds in Nice, France and Berlin have drawn terrorist attacks meant to kill as many people as possible.

"As with any event we do, we're expecting the best and preparing for the worst," police spokesman Stephen Hegarty said.

For some downtown institutions, it's all shaping up to be a bit much. Sacred Heart Catholic Church on N Florida Avenue has cancelled its 6 p.m. Mass on Sunday because that day's concert with Usher is expected to make traffic and parking especially difficult.

It's not a heavy weekend at the David A. Straz Jr. Center for the Performing Arts, where heavy traffic on recent weekends has forced shows to hold the curtain for late-arriving patrons. On Saturday night, there's a performance in one of the Straz's smaller theaters with dancers from the Youth America Grand Prix student ballet competition. On Sunday, there's an opera discussion.

But the last big blockbuster touring show, An American in Paris, is gone, and rehearsals are underway for opera, so there's no major show at the Straz this weekend.

"I can't say it was specifically by design, but we were definitely aware that the big college football game was coming," Straz Center spokesman Paul Bilyeu said. "That's a fairly quiet weekend for us, thankfully."

Times columnist and East Hillsborough bureau chief Ernest Hooper contributed to this report. Contact Richard Danielson at rdanielson@tampabay.com or (813) 226-3403. Follow @Danielson_Times