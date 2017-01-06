Public records likely deleted from PTC leader's cellphone, forensic investigator says

TAMPA — Months worth of data including some public records were likely deleted from former Public Transportation Commission executive director Kyle Cockream's agency cellphone, according to an analysis by a forensic data expert.

The expert found that Cockream's phone had records going back only a couple of months, although he had been using the phone for almost a year. The phone had recently been reset, a process that essentially wipes it clean, the expert told an attorney representing the PTC.

Investigative software used to examine the smartphone was expected to turn up text messages Cockream may have sent in his role as agency head and a history of websites he browsed. But the tool returned no records older than Sept. 2.

Text messages about agency business are considered public records and are required to be retained for a set period depending on their content. Deliberately destroying public records is a misdemeanor criminal offense.

The missing data may have shed more light on a controversial period for the PTC during which it was accused of working with the local taxicab and limousine rental industry against their competitors Uber and Lyft.

Hillsborough County attorneys acknowledged the missing data in a memorandum filed Thursday in Hillsborough Circuit Court, where they defend the agency against a public records lawsuit filed by the law office of Andrea Flynn Mogensen, a Sarasota law firm that regularly challenges agencies on Florida's public records laws. In its lawsuit, Mogensen said PTC officials had failed to hand over texts and other requested records.

Cockream, whose last day as agency head was Dec. 30, said Friday he did not delete any texts or other data from his phone and pointed out that he also made his personal cellphone available to the forensic investigator.

"My attorney and I are discussing the issue but, in summary, I would like to see the report and hire my own forensic data analyst to take a look at it," he said. "I would not know how to delete data from the hardware."

GrayRobinson, the law firm representing the PTC, hired computer forensic firm E-Hounds to retrieve public records from Cockream's agency and personal phone. Its president and CEO, Adam Sharp, was given access to Cockream's work phone Nov. 17.

In a memorandum sent to Hillsborough County attorneys, GrayRobinson attorney David Smith said Sharp believes the phone was wiped clean and then restored only with data dating back to Sept. 2.

"That suggested a certain intentionality in the process," the memorandum states.

The investigator found no evidence of outside tampering and told GrayRobinson he could not think of any accidental way that the data could be missing.

"Only the holder of the phone could have engaged in the reset and restore process," the memorandum states.

Mogensen, the attorney who sued the PTC, described the report as "explosive" and said it appears public records were deliberately deleted.

Her firm likely will ask the court to order Cockream to provide access to his phone's online backup account, known as an iCloud account, she said.

That could enable an investigator to retrieve any missing data or at least determine what happened to it, the memorandum states.

Stephen Todd, a senior assistant county attorney, said the PTC would likely agree with that motion.

Cockream, who was paid $150,000 annually as agency leader, said he would agree to making his phone's Internet account available providing his attorney could supervise the access.

He and the agency were recently the subject of a Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation into whether the agency was too cozy with the taxicab and limousine rental firms it is supposed to regulate.

It was requested by state Sen. Dana Young, R-Tampa, after the Tampa Bay Times reported that the agency used cab company employees posing as Uber and Lyft customers in sting operations. The FDLE inquiry has been closed with no charges filed.

PTC board chairman Al Higginbotham said the phone records are a serious issue.

"This board will be dedicated to finding the truth and getting to the bottom of it," he said.