Public records may be missing from seven PTC cellphones, investigator finds

TAMPA — Public records may have been erased from as many as seven Public Transportation Commission cellphones, Hillsborough County attorneys told a judge Monday.

The attorneys had already reported that former executive director Kyle Cockream's agency phone had been wiped clean just weeks before he handed it over to an investigator hired to extract public records, including text messages from the device.

However, new data obtained by the investigator shows that a Valrico tech firm hired by the PTC also performed the same reset process on six other PTC staff phones and Cockream's personal cellphone, the attorneys told Hillsborough Judge Richard Nielsen.

That reset left Cockream's phone with no data older than Sept. 2, even though he had been using it for almost a year, according to forensic investigator Adam Sharp of E-Hounds. It is not known what data is left on the other agency phones.

The missing text messages were expected to shed light on a controversial period for the PTC during which it was accused of siding with the local taxicab and limousine rental industry against their competitors Uber and Lyft.

"All eight phones were wiped and text messages were wiped in the same manner that Mr. Sharp said that Mr. Cockream's phone had been wiped," said Stephen Todd, a Hillsborough County assistant attorney.

The revelation emerged during a Hillsborough County Circuit Court hearing Monday into whether Cockream should be ordered to give up access to an online account used to back up phone data, including text messages. The law office of Andrea Flynn Mogensen sued the agency in September because it had not complied with a June public records request for a copy of the texts.

Michael Carey, an attorney for Cockream, said his client was not trying to hide records. He was merely seeking to back up the data on the phones, Carey said.

A PTC invoice shows the agency paid $2,994 to Data Specialist Group in October for "Mobile Device Data Recovery." It lists Cockream as the customer and indicates the company was paid on Oct. 12 with a PTC credit card authorized by Cockream. That payment also covered the cost of the work done on Cockream's personal phone.

"In an attempt to preserve those phones, Mr. Cockream had them imaged," Carey told the judge.

However, billing records from the PTC's cellphone provider show that Cockream often used his agency phone to send and receive text messages prior to Sept. 2. Those records are now missing.

"A lot of the people whose phone numbers we were able to determine were in the public sector or had business with the PTC," Todd said.

It's unclear if the content of those texts will ever come to light.

Judge Nielsen on Monday reversed part of a court order requiring Cockream to provide access to the online account. He said Cockream had been denied due process since his attorney was not given notice of an earlier hearing.

Cockream, however, is still ordered to appear at a deposition on Feb. 13 before Mogensen.

The phones that were reset include those used by PTC inspectors who for most of last year routinely issued $700 tickets to Uber and Lyft drivers for operating without permits and commercial insurance. Some of the tickets were issued during sting operations when workers from taxicab and limousine rental firms collaborated with inspectors by posing as customers.

Cockream's phone could also be part of a criminal investigation. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has launched a preliminary inquiry into the former PTC's chief's handling of public records that is expected to focus on whether public records were illegally deleted.

