Eastbound Selmon Expressway from Willow through downtown reopen after police clear cooler

TAMPA — Portions of the Lee Roy Selmon Expressway and Nebraska Avenue reopened around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday after Tampa Police determined a plastic cooler found in the roadway wasn't dangerous.

Around 6:40 p.m., Tampa Police closed the eastbound Selmon Expressway from the Willow Avenue exit through downtown. A small portion of Nebraska Avenue around the cooler, just north of Kennedy Boulevard, also was closed. The roads for a little more than an hour during the police investigation.

The closures were made "in an abundance of caution," police said.