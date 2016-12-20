Clear66° FULL FORECASTClear66° FULL FORECAST
Make us your home page
Instagram
  • Sign up for DayStarter

Today’s top headlines delivered to you daily.

(View our Privacy Policy)

Eastbound Selmon Expressway from Willow through downtown reopen after police clear cooler

  • Times Staff

Tuesday, December 20, 2016 7:15pm

  • My Edition
      • I want to see more articles tagged
      • I'm already following articles tagged

TAMPA — Portions of the Lee Roy Selmon Expressway and Nebraska Avenue reopened around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday after Tampa Police determined a plastic cooler found in the roadway wasn't dangerous.

Around 6:40 p.m., Tampa Police closed the eastbound Selmon Expressway from the Willow Avenue exit through downtown. A small portion of Nebraska Avenue around the cooler, just north of Kennedy Boulevard, also was closed. The roads for a little more than an hour during the police investigation.

The closures were made "in an abundance of caution," police said.

Eastbound Selmon Expressway from Willow through downtown reopen after police clear cooler 12/20/16 [Last modified: Tuesday, December 20, 2016 9:20pm]
Photo reprints | Article reprints

© 2016 Tampa Bay Times

    
Abuse PolicyAbuse Policy Commenting GuidelinesCommenting Guidelines

Join the discussion: Click to view comments, add yours

Loading...