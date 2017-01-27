Navigating Gasparilla: Road closures and what you need to know if you're going

A member of Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla hands out beads during the Gasparilla Pirate Festival parade along Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa, Fla., on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016.

Going to the Gasparilla Pirate Festival? The annual pirate celebration is returning to Tampa on Saturday. Here's a few things you'll need to know, including road closures and available parking, to help navigate your way around the festivities.

Parking: Special event rates will be in place for parking in public garages and privately operated lots throughout downtown Tampa and around Bayshore Boulevard. Note that they do tend to fill up early.

Saturday's schedule:

• 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Gasparilla Invasion Brunch, Tampa Convention Center, 333 S Franklin St. Parking available at Tampa Convention Center.

•11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Gasparilla Invasion, when the Jose Gasparilla pirate ship appears at the south end of Hillsborough Bay. It will lead a flotilla of hundreds of boats up Seddon Channel and dock at the Tampa Convention center at 1 p.m. where Mayor Bob Buckhorn will surrender the key to the city to the Captain of Ye Mystic Krewe.

• 2 to 5:30 p.m. — The Parade of Pirates. The parade starts on Bayshore Boulevard at Bay to Bay Boulevard and heads north on Bayshore before turning east on Brorein Street, then north on Ashley Drive before ending at Cass Street & Ashley Drive downtown. The invasion can be viewed from anywhere Seddon Channel is visible from Davis Islands, Harbour Island, the northern end of Bayshore Boulevard or the downtown waterfront near the Tampa Convention Center. Reserved bleacher seating is available for $60; go to http://gasparillatreasures.com/.

The following garages will be open:

• Fort Brooke Garage — $10 flat rate and will open at 7 a.m.

• Jackson Street Parking Lot — hourly rate of $1.60/hr, with a $9.50 daily maximum and will open at 7 a.m.

• Poe Garage — Opens at 9:30 a.m. at a rate of $4 per vehicle. Due to the parade route, this garage will be closed from 1 to 6 p.m. Customers will not be able to enter or exit until after 6 p.m. The garage will reopen at 6:30 p.m. for those attending the Straz show at 8 p.m., with a $6 flat rate.

• Royal Regional Lot — $10 flat rate and will open at 7 a.m.

• Tampa Convention Center Garage — $10 flat rate and will open at 7 a.m.

• Twiggs Street Garage — hourly rates of $1.20/hr, with a $7 daily maximum and will open at 7 a.m.

• All numbered spaces on Kennedy Blvd. and south of Kennedy Blvd. are enforced up until midnight at the standard hourly rate.

• Another parking option is in Ybor City, where you can take the TECO Line Streetcar into downtown. The Centro Ybor and Palm Avenue Garages will open at 7 a.m. at the standard hourly rate with HART park and ride available from both locations. More information on transit is at www.goHART.org.

What not to bring:

Styrofoam cups or containers, glass containers, large coolers, grills, tents, weapons (and of course, illegal drugs).

Upcoming Gasparilla events:

Knights of Sant' Yago night parade, Feb. 11, 6:30 p.m., Ybor City

Gasparilla Distance Classic, Feb. 25-26, downtown Tampa

Gasparilla Film Festival, March 2-9, multiple locations in Tampa Bay

Gasparilla Festival of the Arts, March 4-5, Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, Tampa

Gasparilla Music Festival, March 11-12, Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, Tampa