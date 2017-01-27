Navigating Gasparilla: Road closures and what you need to know if you're going

Overcast60° FULL FORECASTOvercast60° FULL FORECAST
A member of Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla hands out beads during the Gasparilla Pirate Festival parade along Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa, Fla., on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016.

A member of Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla hands out beads during the Gasparilla Pirate Festival parade along Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa, Fla., on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016.

Going to the Gasparilla Pirate Festival? The annual pirate celebration is returning to Tampa on Saturday. Here's a few things you'll need to know, including road closures and available parking, to help navigate your way around the festivities.

Parking: Special event rates will be in place for parking in public garages and privately operated lots throughout downtown Tampa and around Bayshore Boulevard. Note that they do tend to fill up early.

Saturday's schedule:

• 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Gasparilla Invasion Brunch, Tampa Convention Center, 333 S Franklin St. Parking available at Tampa Convention Center.

•11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Gasparilla Invasion, when the Jose Gasparilla pirate ship appears at the south end of Hillsborough Bay. It will lead a flotilla of hundreds of boats up Seddon Channel and dock at the Tampa Convention center at 1 p.m. where Mayor Bob Buckhorn will surrender the key to the city to the Captain of Ye Mystic Krewe.

• 2 to 5:30 p.m. — The Parade of Pirates. The parade starts on Bayshore Boulevard at Bay to Bay Boulevard and heads north on Bayshore before turning east on Brorein Street, then north on Ashley Drive before ending at Cass Street & Ashley Drive downtown. The invasion can be viewed from anywhere Seddon Channel is visible from Davis Islands, Harbour Island, the northern end of Bayshore Boulevard or the downtown waterfront near the Tampa Convention Center. Reserved bleacher seating is available for $60; go to http://gasparillatreasures.com/.

The following garages will be open:

• Fort Brooke Garage — $10 flat rate and will open at 7 a.m.

• Jackson Street Parking Lot — hourly rate of $1.60/hr, with a $9.50 daily maximum and will open at 7 a.m.

• Poe Garage — Opens at 9:30 a.m. at a rate of $4 per vehicle. Due to the parade route, this garage will be closed from 1 to 6 p.m. Customers will not be able to enter or exit until after 6 p.m. The garage will reopen at 6:30 p.m. for those attending the Straz show at 8 p.m., with a $6 flat rate.

• Royal Regional Lot — $10 flat rate and will open at 7 a.m.

• Tampa Convention Center Garage — $10 flat rate and will open at 7 a.m.

• Twiggs Street Garage — hourly rates of $1.20/hr, with a $7 daily maximum and will open at 7 a.m.

• All numbered spaces on Kennedy Blvd. and south of Kennedy Blvd. are enforced up until midnight at the standard hourly rate.

• Another parking option is in Ybor City, where you can take the TECO Line Streetcar into downtown. The Centro Ybor and Palm Avenue Garages will open at 7 a.m. at the standard hourly rate with HART park and ride available from both locations. More information on transit is at www.goHART.org.

What not to bring:

Styrofoam cups or containers, glass containers, large coolers, grills, tents, weapons (and of course, illegal drugs).

Upcoming Gasparilla events:

Knights of Sant' Yago night parade, Feb. 11, 6:30 p.m., Ybor City

Gasparilla Distance Classic, Feb. 25-26, downtown Tampa

Gasparilla Film Festival, March 2-9, multiple locations in Tampa Bay

Gasparilla Festival of the Arts, March 4-5, Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, Tampa

Gasparilla Music Festival, March 11-12, Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, Tampa

Street Closure Schedule

Friday at 10 p.m.

Bayshore Blvd from Gandy Blvd to Platt St

Bay to Bay from Bayshore Blvd to Ysabella St

Davis Island Bridge Off Ramp onto NB Bayshore Dr

Bayshore Blvd from Brorein St to Platt St

Saturday at 3 a.m.

Platt St/Channelside Dr from Plant Ave to Franklin St

Brorein St from Florida Ave to Parker St

Saturday at 5:30 a.m.

Crosstown- EB Willow Ave Off Ramp (Exit 4)

Willow Ave from Platt St to Swann Ave (SB lanes closed only, 1-way NB)

Saturday at 7 a.m.

Ashley Dr from Brorein St to Jackson St

Brorein St from Jefferson St to Parker St

Franklin St from Channelside Dr to Harbour Island Bridge

Old Water St from Florida Ave to Franklin St

Washington St from Ashley Dr to Tampa St

Whiting St from Ashley Dr to Tampa St

Whiting St from Florida Ave to Franklin St (WB)

Crosstown- EB Morgan Offramp (6B)

Saturday at 9 a.m.

Kennedy from Hyde Park Ave to Ashley Dr (EB)

Ashley Dr from Split to Jackson St (Cass and Tyler will remain open at Ashley for EW Traffic to Poe Garage)

Jackson St from Ashley Dr to Tampa St

Kennedy Blvd from Florida Ave to Plant Ave (WB)

Madison St from Ashley Dr to Florida Ave

Twiggs St from Ashley Dr to Florida Ave

Zack St from Ashley Dr to Florida Ave

Polk St from Ashley Dr to Florida Ave

Cass EB from Blvd to Doyle Carlton (Poe Garage Exit)

Saturday at 11 a.m.

Cass St from Willow Ave to N Blvd

North A St from Willow Ave to Newport Ave

North B St from Willow Ave to Newport Ave

Fig St from Willow Ave to Gilchrist Ave

Carmen St from Willow Ave to Delaware Ave

Newport Ave from Cass St to North A St

Gilchrist Ave from Cass St to Fig St

Saturday at 1 p.m.

Cass St from N Blvd to Tampa St

Tyler St from Ashley Dr to Cass St

Saturday at 3 p.m.

Bay-to-Bay Blvd from MacDill Ave to Ysabella Ave (EB)

Swann Ave from MacDill Ave to Armenia Ave (EB lanes closed only, 1-way WB)

Platt St at Howard Ave (EB)

Platt St at S Willow (EB)

Platt St at S Blvd (EB)

Willow Ave from Kennedy Blvd to Cleveland St

Willow Ave from Cleveland St to Platt St (SB)

South Blvd from Kennedy Blvd to Cleveland St

South Blvd from Cleveland St to Platt St (SB)

Whiting St from Tampa St to Franklin St

Florida at Kay Dual NBLT

Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

Kennedy Blvd at Himes Ave (EB)

Kennedy Blvd at MacDill Ave (EB)

Kennedy Blvd at Howard Ave (EB)

Kennedy Blvd at Willow Ave (EB)

Kennedy Blvd at Blvd (EB)

Loading...