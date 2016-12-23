Sidewalk improvements part of Penny for Pinellas plan

There was a sign on 142nd Avenue N in Largo in early December warning us that work would begin on Dec. 12. Nothing happened. Now there are signs on either end of 142nd reminding us of Pennies for Pinellas funding. Can you tell us what is going on and when it will begin?

Patricia Planton

This is a sidewalk improvement project that is part of Pinellas County's Penny for Pinellas initiative to fund improvements countywide, which includes construction of sidewalks to close gaps in the existing sidewalks and provide safe walking routes to schools. The project is scheduled to begin this week and last until approximately Jan. 13, but the dates may change, so be prepared for modifications.

The Penny for Pinellas plan has been adjusted over time in response to the economic downturn and resulting reduced sales tax revenue, as well as the emergence of higher priority needs. Several more projects are scheduled to be completed between now and when the sales tax expires in 2020.

The County Commission is responsible for prioritizing projects.

To look over a summary of updated funding allocations for the county's Penny for Pinellas program, go to tinyurl.com/jevau7o.

Barricade watch

• In Largo, Central Park Drive will be closed from south of the Largo Library to north of the Park Place subdivision Jan. 3 to 11 for water line repair work. The roadway will be fully closed, which means the Largo Library and Central Park will be accessible only from East Bay Drive for the duration of the construction. The Park Place subdivision off Central Park Drive will be accessible via Eighth Avenue SE.

The construction dates are subject to change; message boards and detour information will be posted instructing motorists to use Seminole Boulevard. Sidewalk access will remain open for pedestrian traffic on one side of the street or the other during the construction.

• In Clearwater, a sewer and drainage improvement project will close Jasmine Way to through traffic from Druid Road S to Bay Avenue until the end of May; the established detour route is via Jeffords Street.

•The intersection of Mandalay Avenue and Mango Street will be closed to through traffic until Feb. 1 for storm sewer improvement work; detour via Bruce Avenue.

