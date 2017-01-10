Tired Clemson, Alabama fans waste no time catching flights home

With his red Alabama hoodie pulled tightly around his face, 9-year-old Joey Haley rubbed his red eyes as he rode the escalator into the main terminal of Tampa International Airport.

"Part tears, part tired," said his father Jerry Haley, 43.

It was 6 a.m., less than six hours since their beloved Crimson Tide lost a heartbreaker against Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship at Raymond James and they were already heading home to Atlanta on an 8 a.m. flight.

"He has school tomorrow," the father said. "And I have work."

The Haleys joined a crowd of fans still wearing school colors and acting on a sudden feeling of urgency to get home Tuesday morning.

According to Tampa International Airport, Delta Air Lines had to add 10 flights today to accommodate all the football fans heading home.

On a typical day, according to the airport, Delta averages 4,500 passengers out of the airport. On Tuesday, that number was expected to reach more than 8,000.

