Another round of sunny skies and warm temperatures for Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay area will continue to bask under warm temperatures, sunny skies and pleasant breezes well into next week.

10News WTSP The latest 7-day forecast

10News WTSP Feels-like temperatures around the Tampa Bay area

Some possible light fog is possible for some areas early Thursday morning, but otherwise the region will enjoy clear skies and warm temperatures for the foreseeable future, 10Weather WTSP meteorologist Ashley Batey said.

Following lows near 60 early Thursday morning, temperatures will warm to the low 80s with lots of sunshine and gentle breezes through the afternoon, Batey said.

Temperatures will remain warm but pleasant as light winds from the northeast will keep moisture at bay, Batey said. And unlike Wednesday, clouds also will not start to build until later on Thursday.

These conditions are forecast to remain intact through the weekend.