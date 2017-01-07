Brrr! Skies clearing, but temperatures plunging across Tampa Bay

Saturday morning's rain will morph into Sunday morning's chill as a cold front moves southward through the state, bringing clear skies but plunging temperatures.

10News WTSP The latest 7-day forecast

10News WTSP Feels-like temperatures around the Tampa Bay area

Showers will linger across Tampa Bay until early Saturday afternoon, but conditions will improve later into Saturday night, 10Weather WTSP meteorologist Kate Wentzel said.

Temperatures will remain cool, with highs only reaching the upper 60s until they begin to drop later in the afternoon, Wentzel said.

Winds out of the northwest will help fuel the cold blast and usher in the cooler, drier air, Wentzel said. So folks heading to Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park for Saturday night's Flo Rida concert can ditch the umbrellas but will surely want to carry a sweater or coat.

The cold front has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a wind chill advisory until Sunday at 10 a.m. A freeze warning has been issued for Levy and Citrus counties, and parts of Hernando and Sumter counties could experience freezing temperatures overnight into Sunday.

Residents in the immediate Tampa Bay area will wake up to sunny skies but temperatures in the upper 30s, and some areas to the north could experience feels-line temperatures near 20.

Coastal areas across Tampa Bay also are under a high surf and rip current advisories until Sunday at 7 p.m.

Highs on Sunday are forecast to remain below 60 with gusty winds and plenty of sun, before warming up to upper 60s on Monday and back into the 70s on Tuesday, Wentzel said.